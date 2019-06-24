Vacancy: Press Officer (f/m/x)

About us:

CEO is a research and campaign organisation working to expose and challenge corporate lobbies’ privileged access to and influence over EU policy-making. Aside from campaigning for stricter lobbying rules, we also investigate undue corporate influence in areas as varied as EU climate policy, tech industry regulation, tobacco control, trade and investment agreements, food safety, the fight against plastic pollution and other areas in which corporate lobbying puts the public interest on the line. Through this work, we strive to boost progressive alternatives to the neoliberal policies which have seen Europe stumbling from one crisis to the next.

From just a handful of people at the organisation’s beginning in 1997, CEO has grown to a fifteen-strong team of researchers/ campaigners and transversal staff working on finance, administration/ HR, and communications. Half of the team is based in Brussels, while other colleagues work from cities across Europe.

We are an equal opportunity employer and strive for horizontal, collaborative and participatory decision-making and team processes. There is no line management and each team member takes strong responsibility for their own tasks, the way they manage their workload, and their contribution to the internal working groups that are the backbone of the organisation (finance, fundraising, human resources, and governance). There is, of course, always space to discuss individual needs, ask for support, and get feedback.

About this role:

The Press Officer connects CEO with the media sphere in Brussels and beyond, and is the main point of contact for journalists. Liaising with EU correspondents as well as reporters based in EU member states, you will ensure that CEO’s perspective contributes to the public debate, you will build and maintain lasting relationships with members of the press, and continue to establish CEO as a reliable source for expertise on corporate lobbying across a variety of EU policy fields.

Working closely with our researchers, our editor, and our outreach officer, who is responsible for engaging supporters and the interested public, you will plan strategic media outreach for specific campaigns, and will implement and further develop our communications strategy.

You will also be involved in the scheduling of publications, support CEO’s editor at peak times, and contribute to our internal working group structure.

Your tasks:

Your main tasks will be to:

use your strategic mind and wordsmithing skills to implement CEO’s media strategy to secure coverage of our work in mainstream, specialist and alternative media;

engage with journalists via email and on the phone, responding to their requests for information in a timely and accurate manner, scheduling interviews with CEO researchers, and acting as a spokesperson on general lobbying issues when needed;

distill the essence of complex issues into accessible, relevant press materials, including press releases, reactive media statements, and on-demand quotes;

design media outreach plans around our new publications, and co-ordinate timing, framing, and messaging with our researchers/ campaigners and outreach officer;

work with other press officers and researchers at allied organisations to design and implement the communication elements of coalition campaigns;

systematically track media coverage, encourage journalists to stay in touch/ be added to our press mailing list(s), and update our media database accordingly;

keep an eye out for relevant external hooks, policy developments, and breaking news to produce timely media statements that highlight CEO’s position on a given issue and its relevance;

organise journalist workshops and press conferences (co-)hosted by CEO, including the planning, implementation and de-briefing stages;

provide editorial support to our editor and occasionally help our outreach officer with social media work (Twitter, Facebook) when needed.

Our requirements:

Your experience and skills should include the following:

min. 3 years experience as a press officer (preferably in the non-profit sector), journalist, or in a related profession;

previous experience of and confidence in dealing with journalists from different types of media;

ability to distinguish between central information/ what is – and what is not – relevant for a particular journalist;

easy to follow, accessible writing style;

excellent writing and editing skills in English (native or comparable); a good command of French is an advantage; additional language skills are very welcome;

high competence using text editing software as well as website management tools;

pro-active style of working, a high level of self-organisation, and the ability to manage your workload without supervision within a horizontally structured organisation;

ability to collaborate closely in a team in an often high-pressure environment, and liaise with colleagues who are partly based outside of Brussels;

flexibility to adapt to different tasks as needs arise and to negotiate priorities with accordingly, especially when researchers have competing needs for communications capacity;

a strong identification with CEO's mission, progressive politics, and social justice.



Our offer:

- a Belgian full-time contract (36h/week) for one year (with the possibility of extension)

- a monthly salary of € 2.453,00 – 2.716,00 gross (before tax and depending on experience)

- 25 days annual leave + additional Christmas holidays (24 December – 1 January)

- reimbursement of commuter costs

- hospitalisation insurance

- employer contribution to your pension group insurance

- a lot of freedom to be proactive, creative and shape your role

- a warm and lively work environment in our open-plan office in Brussels