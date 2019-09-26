Fossil Free Politics researcher & campaigner (m/f/x)

About this role:

The Fossil Free Politics Researcher & Campaigner will be leading CEO’s work on trying to cut the fossil fuel industry out of politics. They will be working with the other CEO colleague in the climate team (based in the Netherlands), but will be the main organisational point of contact for the campaign, helping coordinate the coalition, taking part in meetings, collectively strategising, and delivering on plans made both by the coalition and internally in CEO. This work builds on many years of working with allies at the UN level to try and Kick Big Polluters Out of the UNFCCC climate talks, and you will ensure that the climate justice and internationalist politics are carried through and adapted to the EU context. You will be expected to lead on research projects, organise and take part in public events, engage with decision makers, and find creative ways to secure media coverage for the campaign in Brussels and at national level (where appropriate).

The core coalition partners are Friends of the Earth Europe, Greenpeace Europe and Food and Water Europe, with support from 350.org Europe and Alter-EU.

Ensuring the success of Fossil Free Politics will be the sole focus of this role, and as sabbatical cover, you will not be expected to take part in management tasks (carried out via the four working groups mentioned above), nor deal with broader CEO work e.g. general media enquiries or lobby tours. However, you will still be expected to take part in weekly team calls and support office life in Brussels.

The role will be based in the Brussels office (although negotiable), for 3-4 days per week (also negotiable) and will last until 13 November 2020 (end of COP26).