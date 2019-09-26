Fossil Free Politics researcher & campaigner (m/f/x)
Sabbatical cover
We are looking for a 10-month part-time cover for the role of Researcher & Campaigner (m/f/x) on the soon-to-be-launched Fossil Free Politics campaign. 3-4 days a week, you will lead CEO’s work in the Brussels-based coalition calling for the fossil fuel lobby to be cut out of politics at the EU level and in national capitals. Start date is 6 January 2020 and the preferred location is Brussels.
How to apply:
If you are interested in applying for this position, please send a cover letter and your CV to apply@corporateeurope.org by the end of Monday 14 October 2019.
Your cover letter should highlight your motivation for joining Corporate Europe Observatory and how your skills and experience suit the requirements of this position.
Short-listed candidates will be contacted by Thursday 17 October. Interviews will be held in Brussels between the 30-31 October. Candidates will be expected to start Monday 6 January 2020.
About us:
CEO is a research and campaign organisation working to expose and challenge corporate lobbies’ privileged access to and influence over EU policy-making. Aside from campaigning for stricter lobbying rules, we also investigate undue corporate influence in areas as varied as EU climate policy, tech industry regulation, tobacco control, trade and investment agreements, food safety, the fight against plastic pollution, and other areas in which corporate lobbying puts the public interest on the line. We also strive to boost progressive alternatives to the neoliberal policies promoted at the EU and national level.
From just a handful of people at the organisation’s beginning in 1997, CEO has grown to a fifteen-strong team of researchers/ campaigners and core staff working on finance, administration/ HR, and communications. Half are based in the Brussels office, and half work remotely around Europe.
We are an equal opportunity employer and strive for horizontal, collaborative and participatory decision-making and team processes. There is no line management and each team member takes strong responsibility for their own tasks, the way they manage their workload, and their contribution to the internal working groups that are the backbone of the organisation (finance, fundraising, human resources, and governance). There is, of course, always space to discuss individual needs, ask for support, and get feedback to help you find your footing in the organisation.
About this role:
The Fossil Free Politics Researcher & Campaigner will be leading CEO’s work on trying to cut the fossil fuel industry out of politics. They will be working with the other CEO colleague in the climate team (based in the Netherlands), but will be the main organisational point of contact for the campaign, helping coordinate the coalition, taking part in meetings, collectively strategising, and delivering on plans made both by the coalition and internally in CEO. This work builds on many years of working with allies at the UN level to try and Kick Big Polluters Out of the UNFCCC climate talks, and you will ensure that the climate justice and internationalist politics are carried through and adapted to the EU context. You will be expected to lead on research projects, organise and take part in public events, engage with decision makers, and find creative ways to secure media coverage for the campaign in Brussels and at national level (where appropriate).
The core coalition partners are Friends of the Earth Europe, Greenpeace Europe and Food and Water Europe, with support from 350.org Europe and Alter-EU.
Ensuring the success of Fossil Free Politics will be the sole focus of this role, and as sabbatical cover, you will not be expected to take part in management tasks (carried out via the four working groups mentioned above), nor deal with broader CEO work e.g. general media enquiries or lobby tours. However, you will still be expected to take part in weekly team calls and support office life in Brussels.
The role will be based in the Brussels office (although negotiable), for 3-4 days per week (also negotiable) and will last until 13 November 2020 (end of COP26).
Your tasks:
- Coalition work: help coordinate the coalition (organise regular meetings; maintain overview of workplan; help move it forward; update shared online presence); actively participate in meetings and deliver on agreed plans; represent CEO priorities in the coalition
-
Coordinate with CEO climate colleague
-
Organise and participate in public events and actions
-
Conduct research into potential lobbying scandals or old cases which provide ammunition for the campaign (may include working with freelancers)
-
Write blogs, op-eds and longer articles on FFP-relevant issues and CEO research
-
Undertake advocacy with European Parliamentarians and the European Commission
-
Link with climate justice allies working at the UN level (and ensure the EU remains under pressure during the UNFCCC climate talks)
-
Develop links and support campaigns at national level
-
Help develop the campaign strategy for 2020
-
Speak to the media about the campaign
-
Work with CEO’s communications team on media and social media outreach
-
Supporting office life and taking part in weekly team calls
Our requirements:
Your experience and skills should include the following:
-
min. 3 years experience as a researcher and/or campaigner, ideally in the not-for-profit sector;
-
ability to work well in a coalition of organisations, ensuring collective solutions are found while still protecting the interests of CEO;
-
excellent written and spoken English; a good command of French, Spanish or Dutch is an advantage; additional language skills are very welcome;
-
confidence when speaking to the media;
-
pro-active style of working, a high level of self-organisation, and the ability to manage your own workload without supervision;
-
good knowledge of how the European Union functions;
-
ability to collaborate closely in a (decentralised) team, in an often high-pressure environment;
-
ability to work in a non-hierarchical, horizontal organisation;
-
flexibility to adapt to different tasks as needs arise and to negotiate priorities with colleagues accordingly;
-
a strong identification with CEO's mission, progressive politics, and social justice.
-
eligibility to work in the European Union
Our offer:
- a 10 month, 3-4 days/week (24h-32h) contract from January to November 2020, ideally based in Brussels
- a monthly salary of € 2.453,00 – 2.716,00 gross (before tax and depending on experience), pro rata
- 20 days annual leave pro rata + additional Christmas holidays (23 December – 3 January)
- employer contribution to your pension group insurance
- If based in Belgium, we additionally offer: the reimbursement of commuting costs; hospitalisation insurance; and a warm and lively work environment in our open-plan office in Brussels.