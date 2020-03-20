EU Watchdog Radio: Episode 3

Hildyard, who just published a new report with Counter Balance, states that we are all being 'logisticized' without even realizing it. The relatively new economic sector called 'logistics management' is now one of the biggest employers globally, sporting a value over € 4 trillion.

But what about the millions of hidden 'ghostworkers'? Those who work behind the scenes of the glossy websites, algorithms, and logistical hubs that are so often forgotten?

In his report 'Corridors as factories: supply chains, logistics and labour' Hildyard describes the scale and speed of this globalisation process, as well as the plans to multiply massive logistical hubs and/or corridors on all continents except Antarctica.

This process will have huge impacts on labour rights, human rights, the environment and all our societies. Hildyard describes some of the plans as extreme (politics) and labels the trend with the paradoxical and provocative term ‘neoliberal stalinism’. A major secondary question is whether the ongoing corona-crisis will slow down and what its impact will be on this trend.

