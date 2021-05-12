CEO is looking for a Communications Officer

Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO) is a research and campaign group working to expose and challenge the privileged access and influence enjoyed by corporations and their lobby groups in EU policy making.

We are a team of 12 people, with about half based in Brussels. To support our expanding communications team we are looking for a full time Communications Officer to join us in working from our Brussels office, ideally from September 2021.

Tasks

You will play an active and hands-on role in the CEO communications team which includes a press officer, an editor, and a digital engagement officer (new post). Alongside your communications colleagues you will work with our researchers and campaigners to get the maximum impact for their publications and activities.

Your main tasks will be to:

as part of the communications team, use strategic thinking to secure coverage of our work in mainstream, specialist, and alternative media;

design media outreach plans for new publications, and co-ordinate timing, framing, and messaging with our researchers / campaigners and outreach officer;

use your word-smithing skills to distil the essence of complex issues into accessible, relevant press materials, including press releases, reactive media statements, and on-demand quotes;

support making infographics and data visualisations (including with external freelancers) to promote CEO’s campaign messages to a wider audience;

develop key social media messaging with campaigners, coordinate CEO’s decentralised social media model, and liaise with the Digital Engagement Officer on social media impact;

engage with journalists, scheduling interviews with CEO researchers, and acting as a spokesperson on general corporate power issues when needed;

proof-reading and editorial support to campaigners, press officer, editor.

Profile

Essential:

at least 4 years experience as a press officer, communications officer or other outreach roles (in the non-profit sector), journalist, or in a related profession; [NB experience in a highly relevant campaigning / communications role / organisation may be considered in lieu];

a strong identification with CEO’s mission, including social and ecological justice, and an awareness of European politics;

ability to pull out key points and identify what is – and what is not – relevant for media outreach;

accessible and excellent writing and editing skills in English, with a good command of French/ German an advantage;

pro-active style of working, a high level of self-organisation, and the ability to manage your workload without supervision within a horizontally structured organisation;

project management skills and ability to coordinate planning processes within the communication team as well as within the CEO team as a whole (for instance the planning of publications);

flexibility to adapt to different tasks as needs arise and to negotiate priorities accordingly, especially when researchers have competing needs for communications capacity;

eligibility to work in the European Union.

Desirable:

Any other communications skills, for example, Photoshop, audio, visual, webinars, design, creative activism techniques.

About us

Working at CEO means being part of a team which strives for horizontal, collaborative, and participatory decision-making and team processes. There is no line management and each team member is responsible for their own tasks and workload. All employees are expected to contribute to the internal working groups that are at the backbone of the organisation (finance, fundraising, human resources, and governance). There is always space to discuss and adapt to individual needs, ask for support, and get feedback.

Our team is dedicated to an organisational culture that aims for sustainable workloads and respect for a healthy work-life balance.

We offer

a one year contract (renewable into a permanent work contract);

36h working week;

gross salary between €2785 and €3264 depending on relevant experience;

commuting costs;

hospitalisation and pension group insurance;

a lively and warm working atmosphere;

a value and purpose driven job.

How to apply

Corporate Europe Observatory is committed to equal opportunities and diversity. We encourage applications from anyone who believes they fit the essential requirements of the job, irrespective of age, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation, pregnancy, marital or parental status, ethnicity, or religion / belief.

To apply please fill in part 1 and 2 of our application form (see below) and send it to apply@corporateeurope.org stating “Communications Officer” in the subject line. The deadline for application is 6 June, midnight CET.

Please note that CVs and cover letters will not be considered.

CEO application form part 1

CEO application form part 2