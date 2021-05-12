CEO is looking for a Digital Engagement Officer

Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO) is a research and campaign group working to expose and challenge the privileged access and influence enjoyed by corporations and their lobby groups in EU policy making.

We are a team of 12 people, with about half based in Brussels. To support our expanding communications team we are looking for a full time Digital Engagement Officer to join us in working from our Brussels office, ideally from September 2021.

Tasks

As Digital Engagement Officer you will be responsible for CEO’s digital strategy by working with colleagues to enlarge CEO’s supporter base, engaging supporters more deeply with our campaigning work, help amplify CEO’s messages, and strengthening CEO’s online fundraising.

With your experience in digital communications and campaigning, you will help the organisation improve its use of web-based tools for campaigning and fundraising, optimise our website and use of databases, and enhance the use of analytics in our work. For the more technical aspects of these tasks, you may coordinate external contractors to assist with implementation of solutions.

Your main tasks will be to:

develop and help implement an online communications and engagement strategy in a way that optimises CEO’s ‘supporter journey’ - creating and building an online relationship;

assist our campaigners with choosing and implementing tools for engaging supporters to encourage them to take action (for example sign a petition, share our message, take part in a campaign, donate to CEO);

improve CEO’s online fundraising as part of an upgraded overall supporters’ engagement strategy, in close cooperation with CEO’s fundraising working group. This will include developing donations tools, analysing what works and what doesn’t, producing regular donations calls, etc.;

ensure that our website is up-to-date, attractive and engaging, supported by a solid and secure technical foundation;

use detailed but privacy minded analytics (eg Matomo) to inform and improve our digital strategy (creating and monitoring targets);

improve and manage our CRM and databases and help CEO use these more strategically in our work;

help improve CEO’s social media to increase supporters’ engagement.

Profile

Essential:

at least 4 years of experience in digital campaigning / community engagement / online fundraising; [NB experience in a highly relevant role / organisation may be considered in lieu];

demonstrable ability to use digital tools for fundraising;

excellent writing and communication skills;

a strong identification with CEO’s mission, including social and ecological justice; and an awareness of European politics;

proven experience managing CMS and CRM systems;

basic competency with graphic and web design tools;

ability to think analytically and plan strategically;

fluent English (a good command of French and/or German being an advantage);

experience of managing external contractors;

understanding and commitment to GDPR and principles of data privacy;

a collaborative minded team player;

ability to work in a decentralised, non-hierarchical team, including a high level of self-organisation, and the ability to manage your own workload without supervision;

eligibility to work in the European Union.

Desirable:

Experience working with PHP-based CMS and CRM systems (Drupal/CiviCRM);

any other communications skills, for example, Photoshop, audio, visual, organising webinars, design, creative activism techniques.

About us

Working at CEO means being part of a team which strives for horizontal, collaborative, and participatory decision-making and team processes. There is no line management and each team member is responsible for their own tasks and workload. All employees are expected to participate in the internal working groups that are at the backbone of the organisation (in this role’s case, fundraising). There is always space to discuss and adapt to individual needs, ask for support, and get feedback.

Our team is dedicated to an organisational culture that aims for sustainable workloads and respect for a healthy work-life balance.

We offer

a one year contract (renewable into a permanent work contract);

36h working week;

gross salary between €2785 to €3264 depending on relevant experience;

commuting costs;

hospitalisation and pension group insurance;

a lively and warm working atmosphere;

a value and purpose driven job.

How to apply

Corporate Europe Observatory is committed to equal opportunities and diversity. We encourage applications from anyone who believes they fit the essential requirements of the job, irrespective of age, disability, sex, gender identity or sexual orientation, pregnancy, marital or parental status, ethnicity, or religion / belief.

To apply please fill in part 1 and 2 of our application form (see below) and send it to apply@corporateeurope.org stating “Digital Engagement Officer” in the subject line. The deadline for application is 6 June, midnight CET.

Please note that CVs and cover letters will not be considered.

CEO application form part 1

CEO application form part 2