New GMOs deregulated

Brussels, 14 March 2025 - Today EU countries have given a mandate to start negotiations on the deregulation of new GM crops (also called NGTs). Today's meeting of EU ambassadors saw for the first time a qualified majority in favour of deregulation. This comes after a massive lobby attack by the biotech industry lobby groups, lasting over a decade. (1)

The proposal by the Polish Presidency would mean that new GM crops would enter the market without any safety checks, consumer labelling, monitoring or liability rules; and that independent seed breeders will be left in the dark about patents, and face higher costs. Farmers will become more dependent on biotech seed multinationals.

However, all is not over yet. Belgium made a statement that they only agreed to give the green light to start negotiations if some conditions are met, which probably cover the problems of patents and consumer labelling. The European Parliament position also opposes the patenting of (deregulated) new GM crops.

The Polish Presidency played a highly dubious role. Last year only, Poland vehemently opposed patented crops in Europe’s fields. Once taking the Presidency it very quickly flipped around, coming up with a proposal void of any meaning - only mentioning a voluntary disclosure of patent information on a GM crop, unverified by any authority. (2)

An investigation published in EUobserver exposed the levels to which pressure was put on Poland. Big biotech multinationals tried to convince Polish seed companies to join their patent platform. This would then convince governments that many seed breeders embraced that system already.

In the article a Polish independent seed company was quoted: “If the NGT law will go like the big guys want it to go, there will be only a few suppliers of seeds on the market … So besides losing competition, it is also really about losing control over the food supply chain”.

Nina Holland of Corporate Europe Observatory comments: “EU countries have come one step close to sell out their food system to just a handful of corporations like Bayer and BASF, that are at the same time the largest pesticide producers. Again, it is the people that will pay the bill: risks to the environment and health will no longer be considered. This while corporations are allowed to increase their profits due to patents on GM crops. However, both in EU countries and in the European Parliament, major concerns about the impacts of this deregulation remain. This is not over yet."



Notes to the editor:

(1) As exposed by Corporate Europe Observatory, the biotech lobby campaign involved mobilizing ‘like-minded’ officials in national ministries, unproven promises of ‘benefits’, and setting up various lobby platforms to push for deregulation at the EU-level. In some countries, biotech researchers (often with a direct interested in the development of the technology themselves)

(2) The proposed study and expert group on the impacts of patents on new GMOs are unlikely to make any difference once patented new GMO varieties are already being deregulated and allowed on the market untested.