Recruiting now: researcher campaigner on corporate capture & Big Tech

Are you fed up with the power of Google, Facebook, and other Big Tech players? Are you passionate about tackling social injustice, economic inequality, and climate change? Could you be our new researcher and campaigner on corporate capture & Big Tech?

Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO) is a research and campaign group working to expose and challenge the privileged access and influence enjoyed by corporations and their lobby groups in EU policy making.

We are a team of 13 people, with about half based in Brussels. We are looking for a full time researcher and campaigner (4 days a week is a possibility) joining us to work from our Brussels office, ideally from September 2022.

Tasks

The researcher/campaigner will contribute to CEO’s work to roll back corporate capture of EU policy-making, with a key focus on exposing the influence of Big Tech firms and other corporate lobby actors.

You will become the lead person in CEO for digital / technology issues, working with colleagues across the team and within civil society coalitions. The researcher/campaigner will also contribute to CEO’s wider work on corporate capture: advancing solutions to limit the power of corporations and improve democratic decision-making.

Your main tasks will be to:

Campaign against the capture of key EU policies by Big Tech and other corporate actors

Research and write reports and articles exposing the lobbying power and the strategies of Big Tech and other examples of corporate capture of EU decision-making

Communicate and do outreach to strengthen the visibility and impact of CEO's work

Cooperate with partner organisations in civil society coalitions

Specific tasks will include:

Develop and implement your own research projects on corporate lobby campaigns and contribute to joint research and analysis

Help translate our analysis into accessible materials: write campaign materials, opinion pieces and blog posts for newspapers, magazines, and websites

Prepare and contribute to civil society discussions to tackling corporate power

Speak at public meetings and contribute to popular education activities

Develop and organise campaign activities, such as workshops, webinars, actions, or other events

Liaise with international, EU, and national media

Liaise with decision-makers and EU institutions

Participate in CEO’s organisational management (becoming a member of one of our working groups)

Profile

Essential requirements:

Commitment to the values, vision and mission of Corporate Europe Observatory

Good knowledge and understanding of EU decision-making processes and key EU policy issues

Critical perspective on the role of Big Tech in our societies

Two or more years of successful experience researching or campaigning on related issues (for instance, corporate power OR democratic processes OR EU policy-making, OR Big Tech)

Excellent research and writing skills

Excellent communication skills

Ability to think analytically and plan strategically

Ability to work closely with others in a team

Ability to deal effectively with many external pressures

Ability to manage own workload without close supervision

Fluent English (other languages an advantage)

Experience with coalition-building networks

Desirable:

Experience with event organising and media outreach is welcome

Eligibility to work in the EU. Only under exceptional circumstances can we hire someone who is not eligible

About us

Working at CEO means being part of a team which strives for horizontal, collaborative and participatory decision-making and team processes. There is no line management and each team member takes strong responsibility for their own tasks and workload. All employees are expected to contribute to the internal working groups that are the backbone of the organisation. There is, of course, always space to discuss and adapt to individual needs, ask for support, and get feedback.

Our team is engaged in transforming our organisational culture towards a sustainable work load and a good work-life balance. This is not an easy task in our often high-pressured professional environment, requiring a change in our own attitudes towards work and stress levels.



We offer

A permanent work contract (after renewal of initial one year contract)

Gross salary between €2875 and €3277 depending on relevant experience

An end-of-year bonus equivalent to a full month of gross salary

36h working week

Commuting costs

A frais forfaitaire of €45 per month

Hospitalisation and pension group insurance

25 days annual leave + additional Christmas holiday (5-8 days)

Access to a training budget to enable you to learn and develop

A lively and warm working atmosphere

A value and purpose driven job

Corporate Europe Observatory is committed to equal opportunities and diversity. We encourage applications from anyone who believes they fit the essential requirements of the job, irrespective of age, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation, pregnancy, marital or parental status, ethnicity, or religion / belief.

To apply please fill in our application form (available as .docx file) and send it to apply@corporateeurope.org stating “Researcher and campaigner on corporate capture & Big Tech” in the subject line. The deadline for applications is 23.59 CEST, Wednesday 15 June 2022.

Please note that CVs and cover letters will not be considered.

Candidates will be contacted after 22 June. Interviews will be held on 28 + 29 June via zoom.

We look forward to reading your application and hopefully welcoming you into the team by 1 September 2022 (a later starting date can be negotiated).