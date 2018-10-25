Office and HR Manager (f/m/x)

Part-time position in our Brussels office. Starting date first week of February 2019 (an earlier start date can be discussed)

About us:

Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO) is a research and campaign group working to expose and challenge the privileged access and influence enjoyed by corporations and their lobby groups in EU policy making. The CEO team has grown from a handful of people to fifteen staff over the last few years, half of which are based in our office in Brussels. CEO, an equal opportunity employer, strives for horizontal, collaborative and participatory decision-making and team processes. (See end of text)

About the role:

We are now seeking a new enthusiastic team member to run our ‘back office’, to take on administrative tasks related to employment, finance and legal issues, and to provide organisational support. You will also be expected to play a role in facilitating the smooth internal collaboration of our team, and taking on logistical tasks for events we organise.

The position is based in Brussels, 30 hours per week, in our office in the Mundo-B building near the Porte de Namur metro station.

Key areas of work:

Provide general administrative support to the CEO team (developing effective procedures for day-to-day work, organising internal meetings, liaising with our landlord Brussels Sustainable House, etc.).

Employment related administration (contacts with Belgian authorities regarding pensions, insurances, employment offices, etc.).

Assisting with financial administration and bookkeeping (jointly with the financial manager).

After six months in duty take an active role as a member of the “Welfair working group”, which among other things, leads CEO's work on human resources policies.

Support work

Supporting CEO’s fundraising efforts, assisting with managing grant contracts, reporting, as well as donor administration in coordination with CEO's coordinator and the fundraising group.

Event-organising (public debates, workshops, manifestations, report launch events, guided tours, etc.).

Improve and manage CEO’s communication systems and IT tools (liaising with external IT staff and exploring new tools for CEO's collaborative working).

Take active part in CEO's collective team processes, such as weekly calls, participation in retreats.

Essential requirements:

Minimum of two years of successful experience in a management or administrative position, including HR management, preferably in a progressive campaign group.

Commitment to and affinity with the values, vision and mission of Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO).

Strong knowledge of the Belgian employment system and the ability to research and find required information about other countries' systems.

Good networking and communication skills.

Organisational and logistical problem solving skills, dialogue-oriented.

Fluency in English as well as French and/or Dutch (mainly for administration and organisational purposes).

Able to work in a team and independently with people from different cultural backgrounds.

Ability to manage own workload effectively and work to deadlines.

Flexibility, ability to improvise and multi-tasking skills.

A good level of computer skills.

Sense of humour and creativity.

Desirable:

Experience with fundraising and grant reporting.

Our offer:

A one-year contract (renewable into an undetermined contract)

30 hours working week , (breakdown of the weekly schedule can be discussed), compensation days for weekends/public holidays worked, 25 days holiday per year + Christmas week off.

Gross salary between 2197,50 € and 2438,33 € per month for 30 hours per week (depending on age and experience). (Full time is 36 hours a week).

Commuter costs.

Hospitalisation and pension group insurance.

A lively and warm working atmosphere.

A purpose-driven job.

If you are interested in applying for this position please send your CV and a cover letter to <officehrmanager2019@corporateeurope.org> by midnight on Sunday the 18th of November 2018.

Your letter should highlight why you are passionate about working with CEO.

Short-listed candidates will be contacted by Friday 23rd November 2018 (only shortlisted candidates will be contacted). We are looking forward to your application.

Read more about CEO's work at: https://corporateeurope.org/about-ceo

CEO's structure and ways of working

Since 2017, CEO has undergone a reform of its management structure in order to better meet its commitment to participatory power-sharing in the work place. The objective of this reform has been threefold:

1) Ensure that CEO’s management and decision-making is done in a more participatory and collective way,

2) Ensure that important preparatory work for decision-making processes are distributed more evenly among staff in order develop a greater sense of ownership,

3) Ensure greater transparency in internal decision-making.

The practical implementation of this process has led to the creation of permanent working groups , which have the responsibility for different areas of work (finance, fundraising, human resources) and of a management group taking on the employer's role when it comes to sensitive or legal decisions.

Each employee is asked to partake in one or more of these groups (including the management group) for a period of time via an agreed roster.

New staff members are expected to respect and contribute to these ways of working, and to take an active role in this structure. New members of staff will be expected to join one of the working groups after six months in post.