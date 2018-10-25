About us:

CEO is a research and campaign organisation working to expose and challenge corporate lobbies’ privileged access to and influence over EU policy-making. Aside from campaigning for stricter lobbying rules, we also investigate undue corporate influence in areas as varied as EU climate policy, tech industry regulation, tobacco control, trade and investment agreements, food safety, the fight against plastic pollution and many more areas in which corporate lobbying puts the public interest on the line.

From just a handful of people at the organisation’s beginning in 1997, CEO has grown to a fifteen-strong team of researchers, campaigners, finance and media staff.

We are an equal opportunity employer and strive for horizontal, collaborative and participatory decision-making and team processes. There is no line management and each team member takes strong responsibility for their own tasks, their contribution to cross-organisational working groups, and the way they manage their work load. Of course there is always space to discuss individual needs, ask for support and get feedback to help you find your footing in the organisation.

About this role:

The Outreach Organiser and Fundraiser (f/m/x) is a new role in our team which will give you the chance to shape CEO’s dedicated communications with our supporters as well as with the interested public on social media, via our newsletter and at events. At peak times, you will also be supporting colleagues who focus on media and editorial work to present our research at its best and ensure that CEO’s perspective contributes to the public debate.

In collaboration with our fundraising and finance working groups, you will also contribute to the development and implementation of a fundraising strategy for individual giving that suits CEO’s work and our values, and build strong relationships between us and our donors.

We look forward to reading your application and hopefully welcoming you into the team in January 2019.

Your tasks:

Public outreach - Communications :

You will work closely with our media officer and our researchers/ campaigners to co-ordinate plans and collaborate on framing and coherent messaging.

Your main tasks will be to:

add your creative spark and strategic mind to CEO’s social media strategy in order to ensure our perspective and research attract attention, inform and mobilise our audiences, and generate support for the fight to protect the public interest

distill the essence of complex issues into savvy texts and graphics that make our work accessible for the general public and policy ‘outsiders’

design social media campaigns from scratch around our new publications and co-ordinate timing and messaging with our researchers

create weekly social media content calendars that are engaging and balance the issues we cover and the post formats used

keep an eye out for relevant external hooks, events and breaking news, then react quickly to produce timely posts that highlight the importance of our work in these contexts

give your personal touch to CEO’s monthly supporter newsletter to show why our recent research is important and timely, share team news and, suggest ways to get involved

innovate the way we use social media platforms, emailing and audiovisual formats (videos, webinars, podcasts, gifs, etc) to promote our unique focus, expertise and insights, and build stronger, long-term relationships with our followers and supporters. Grease those social wheels, make us stand out and get us liked, followed, shared and subscribed to!

provide drafting and editing support to our media officer and editor at peak times

organise public events (co-)hosted by CEO, including the planning, implementation and de-briefing stages

Public outreach - Fundraising :

You will work closely with CEO’s fundraising and finance working groups to develope and implement a fundraising strategy for individual giving that suits CEO’s work and our values.

Your main tasks will be to:

overhaul CEO’s strategy for building trusting, long-lasting relationships with our individual donors –and to excite potential future donors about the possibility and impact of giving to CEO

refine and manage our upcoming “supporting membership” scheme, which aims to encourage recurring giving

find engaging angles and write topical donation calls for email and social media, which highlight why a donation to CEO is vital for rolling back corporate power

keep CEO’s donor database sparkling clean, up to date and compliant with data protection laws

Our requirements:

Your experience and skills should include the following:

min. 2 years experience as a social media manager, communications officer, individual giving fundraiser, or similar, preferably in the non-profit sector

out-of-the-box creative thinking, writing and designing for ‘non-insider’ audiences

solid experience using a wide array of digital tools to mobilise current and future supporters

excellent writing and editing skills in English (native or comparable); a good command of another European language, preferably French, is an advantage

high competence using text and graphics editing software, as well as online content-management and social media tools; videography and video editing skills are a big plus

previous experience with engaging donors in a respectful way at eye level

pro-active style of working, a high level of self-organisation and the ability to manage your workload without supervision

flexibility to adapt to different tasks as needs arise and to prioritise accordingly

ability to collaborate closely in a team, in an often high-pressured environment

a strong identification with CEO's mission, as well as with progressive politics and social justice

Our offer:

a Belgian full-time contract (36h/week) for one year (with the possibility of extension)

a gross monthly salary of € 2.637,00 - € 2.926,00 (before tax, and depending on experience)

25 days annual leave + additional Christmas holidays (24 December – 1 January)

reimbursement of commuter costs

hospitalisation insurance

employer contribution to your pension group insurance

a lot of freedom to be creative and shape your role

a warm and lively work environment in our open-plan office in Brussels

How to apply:

If you are interested in applying for this position, please send a cover letter and your CV to apply@corporateeurope.org by the end of Friday 16 November 2018.

!Do make sure to open the automatic response email you will receive upon submitting your application, as this contains the first small recruitment test!

Your cover letter should highlight your motivation for joining Corporate Europe Observatory and how your skills and experience suit the requirements of this position.

Short-listed candidates will be contacted by Friday 30 November 2018 and interviews will be held in the first two weeks of December. We will confirm the receipt of your application, but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted again further down the line.