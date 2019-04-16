EU Parliamentarians buckle under ExxonMobil lobby pressure

**Co-authored by CEO and Food & Water Europe**

Over 100 civil society groups and progressive MEPs called on the European Parliament to remove ExxonMobil's lobby badges for having misled EU decision makers and the public around climate change and having refused to attend a hearing on the matter. But behind-the-scenes lobbying and blackmail-like tactics by Exxon and oil industry association FuelsEurope have seen MEPs cave in: In the end, the company’s lobbyists were not stripped of their Parliamentary access.

On March 21 2019, the EU Parliament organised the first-ever public hearing in Europe on climate change denial and its impact, which oil and gas giant ExxonMobil refused to attend. The hearing revealed ExxonMobil as a prime example of climate change denial. Experts testifying at the event underlined that the corporation had known about the potential dangers of global warming caused by its business model since the 1960s, but instead of warning the world or taking action, spent over 30 years discrediting the scientific evidence, slandering scientists, and undermining climate policies to protect its profits.

Recent research by Corporate Europe Observatory shows that Exxon spent up to €35 million since 2010 on lobbying the EU to delay and weaken effective climate action. The US-based company, which has oil and gas fields across Europe, multiplies its lobby efforts with the help of industry associations such as FuelsEurope, as well as an army of additional for-hire lobby consultancies, PR firms and thinks tanks.

From FuelsEurope with love: Post for the Parliament

FuelsEurope, the self-proclaimed “voice of the European petroleum refining industry” is just one of six trade associations lobbying the EU institutions on ExxonMobil’s behalf, but one worth highlighting.

On 11th April, a meeting of the Conference of Presidents of the European Parliament was due to take place. The Presidents, representing the different parliamentary political groups, were due to debate whether Exxon should lose its lobbying badges for misleading the Parliament around climate change, as well as refusing to attend the subsequent hearing. Two days before, on 9th April, all Presidents received an email - seen by Corporate Europe Observatory and Food and Water Europe - from John Cooper, Director-general of FuelsEurope and its affiliated research group Concawe.