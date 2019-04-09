As well as a geographical and thematic guide to corporate lobbying, it provides you with a jargon-busting dictionary so you can decipher what the EU’s economic and political elites are talking about.

It ends with suggestions of what you can do to challenge the corporate capture of democracy. Corporate lobbying tends to thrive in the absence of public scrutiny. So the more of us who are watching, getting informed and taking action, the better!

Click here to download a pdf version of the Lobby Planet Brussels

If you're looking to resarch the world of corporate lobbying, we have put together a list of free online tools that can help.

The previous edition of CEO’s Lobby Planet guide was published in 2011, while the very first edition dates back to 2004.