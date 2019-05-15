Authoritarian right: Hungary

Click here to read the full report, or check out our methodology and data set

Since taking power, the party has steadily attacked the democratic structures of the country, starting with limiting the freedom of the press and the constitutional court. Notoriously, in the past few years Prime Minister Órban has stepped up his rhetoric (and actions) against migrants and refugees and tried to limit the freedoms of civil society, seeking to de-fund NGOs, criminalising those that help refugees, demonising Hungarian-born, Jewish billionaire George Soros SidenoteCorporate Europe Observatory is funded by the Open Society Foundation, alongside many other foundations. We have not discussed or prepared this research with Open Society. You can read more about our own funding and how we keep our independence here: https://corporateeurope.org/en/who-we-are and forcing the closure of the Central Eastern University which he funds, and limiting gender studies courses in the country. There is no question that the Fidesz Government is authoritarian.

The way Fidesz MEPs vote in the European Parliament, however, has been less scrutinised. Out of the 14 votes analysed (see results here), Fidesz voted against or abstained in 12. Fidesz MEPs did not vote for paternity leave, improvements to work-life balance, transparency of gender pay gaps, and a directive to promote ‘decent work’ for all. Fidesz votes on issues dealing with paternity leave and work life balance – both measures meant to allow parents to be better able to combine employment with parenting – are particularly hypocritical as the party, and Órban himself, have "criticised Brussels for not focusing enough on family policy", according to Hungary Today.

Fidesz MEPs also voted against all proposals to tackle tax avoidance we looked at and to increase corporate tax to 25 per cent and create a special digital services tax at three per cent. This is in stark contrast to the rhetoric in a blog penned in 2016 and still on the cover page of Fidesz MEPs’ website, where former MEP Ildikó Gáll-Pelcz rallied against big tech companies like Apple receiving tax privileges in Ireland and, above all, not paying their fair dues in Hungary and other member states.

Fidesz MEPs votes in the European Parliament seem to be aligned with its government's approach to foreign investment: a mix of unbelievably low corporate taxes with incredibly low wages and close cooperation with industry.

While beyond our own research scope, Fidesz’ MEPs voting records on climate change policy were analysed by Adelphi which found it to be more moderate than other authoritarian right-wing parties on climate change (although the bar is incredibly low considering many of the comparing parties don’t even believe in man-made climate change). Yet that has not been reflected in the party's domestic policies where it is still supporting fossil fuels and not investing in renewables. Climate Action Network’s voting analysis classed Fidesz (and the rest of the EPP group) as a 'dinosaur' when it came to climate action.

The way Fidesz MEPs vote in the European Parliament seems to be aligned with its government's own approach to foreign investment: support for a mix of unbelievably low corporate taxes with incredibly low wages and close cooperation with industry.

Hungary is currently the European country with the lowest corporate tax rate, an unbelievably low 9 per cent (according to the OECD the European average is closer to 20 per cent). Even then it is often lowered for the 30 largest multinationals by various allowances going as low as an effective rate of 3.6 per cent. MEPs have recently agreed that Hungary acts as a tax haven. At the same time, the minimum wage stands at €464.20 SidenoteMonthly minimum wages, bi-annual data from Eurostat accurate for 2019: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/products-datasets/-/earn_mw_cur a month for non-skilled workers. Eurostat data shows that in the European Union only Romania, Latvia and Bulgaria have lower minimum wages.

This mixture of very low taxes and corporate-friendly policies has attracted major foreign investment. As a result, Hungary’s economy has become heavily dependent on an industrial sector mostly dominated by foreign companies, accounting for almost two-thirds of production according to Bavaria Worldwide. Most significant among these foreign investors is Germany, Hungary’s biggest trading partner. Car-makers Daimler (producer of Mercedes-Benz), Audi, and the Japanese Suzuki have built car factories in Hungary the past decade. Just last year BMW announced it was building a car plant, while Opel produces car parts there. According to Automative News, “Carmakers’ output reached… about 21 percent of economic product” in Hungary. German investment however is the not limited to auto industry: Bosch, for instance, is the largest industrial employer in the country.

In the European Parliament, Fidesz rejected the proposal to lower car emissions in 2018 which followed the immensely controversial Dieselgate cheating scandal. This had been heavily lobbied by the car industry (particularly from Germany) and its representatives (see Box 2).