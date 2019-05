Shell and the Dutch gas addiction

It’s no accident that Flame takes place in the Netherlands, a country whose wealth is linked to gas extraction by Royal Dutch Shell.

Gas in Groningen

Discovered in 1959, the Groningen gas field in the north of the Netherlands is the largest in Europe. Operated by NAM, a joint venture between Shell and ExxonMobil, it supplies local homes as well as neighbouring countries. Years of community protest due to the resulting earthquakes and damaged houses finally forced the Dutch government to announce a production stop in 2030. Yet NAM continues to insist that “the Netherlands needs oil and gas, now and in the future.”

See you in court, Shell

Like ExxonMobil in the US, Shell is being sued for misleading the public about climate change despite knowing the truth since the 1960s. Dutch organisations and 500 co-plaintiffs have taken the company to court on behalf of more than 30,000 people from 70 countries. 40,000 Nigerian villagers are also taking Shell to the UK’s Supreme Court for refusing to clean up the oil pollution that has destroyed their land and waters. Court cases are quickly piling up for the oil and gas giant, which is also on trial in Italy (together with ENI) and likely soon in the Netherlands over alleged corruption in its Nigerian oil deals.

Dutch government smooths the way

Despite the mounting court cases, the Dutch government continues to lend a hand to Shell’s criminal oil and gas extraction activities. Recently released documents show that the Dutch embassy in Mozambique was instrumental in helping Shell to win a public tender for the construction of a $5 billion gas-to-liquids plant in the country.