Who should the EU hire?

Job ad: European Commissioners

Primary Location: Brussels, Belgium

Job Function: European Commissioner

Mission of the role

The people of Europe are looking for European Commissioners for the 2019-2024 term to take strategic leadership in putting people at the center of EU policy-making and to champion a just transition towards a sustainable economy and society for all.

Every day, people across Europe struggle with growing poverty and inequality, deteriorating access to healthcare and worrying levels of youth unemployment. Urgent problems go unsolved – the climate crisis, air pollution killing hundreds of thousands of residents, refugees and migrants fleeing war treated inhumanely, to name a few. Causes the EU once championed, such as gender equality and guaranteeing civil rights and labour rights, have stagnated.

Many people in the EU feel frustrated, and have lost trust in the capacity of the EU institutions to respond to their aspirations, fueling Euroscepticism across the continent. The rise of nationalism and xenophobia across Europe is a worrying sign and a severe threat to the EU’s fundamental values, to our health and well-being, to our future, and to the European project itself.

As European Commissioner, you will have a unique opportunity to restore trust in the EU, provide a better life for all of us, and prosperity for future generations and the planet.

Role and Responsibilities

You will serve people in the EU and beyond, by developing and implementing public interest- driven policies and positively contributing to a vision of Europe that:

Puts public interest first

Achieves the 2030 agenda for sustainable development

Respects the universal values of freedom, equality, democracy, the rule of law and human rights

Delivers a strong social pillar in Europe

Delivers decent, sustainable jobs for all

Ensures the freedom of expression, association and assembly, including free media across Europe

Takes urgent climate action to limit warming to 1.5°C and phases out fossil fuels quickly, showing global leadership

Promotes just and sustainable transition to a 100% renewable energy supply, which is clean, affordable and supports community ownership and does not lead to energy poverty

Promotes sustainable and healthy food systems, more environmental and nature protection, increased food sovereignty and regional farmers’ markets

Ensures fair taxation

Pursues a sustainable trade agenda that is designed to advance well-being and the public interest, instead of cost and burden reduction for companies, and that end existing VIP rights for investors

Supports legally binding European and international human rights obligations for its businesses that operate overseas, including push for a UN Treaty on Business and Human Rights

Puts human rights at the centre of the response to migration

Contributes to a people-centred and gender-sensitive EU budget

Develops a needs-driven and responsible research and innovation policy

Ensures a high level of protection of human health and well-being in all EU policies

Ensures Europe cracks down on corruption both within and outside Europe and promotes greater transparency in member state and EU policy-making

Ensures meaningful public participation in EU policy-making processes

Ensures the corporate and the financial sector deliver for people and planet, not for profit

Essential Requirements

Candidates are expected prioritise the interests of people over those of economic and financial actors; by, among other things, limiting meetings with corporate lobbyists and ensuring that those meetings that take place are transparent.

Only candidates without conflicts of interest will be considered for this role. Such conflicts of interest can arise from candidates’ - or their spouses, partners or family members - financial investments or professional roles. Cases of this nature can not only impair the ability of these commissioners to act with impartiality, but they also taint the image of the EU institutions.

Additional Information

The EU is now striving to be an equal opportunities employer hence we particularly welcome applications from women; people of different ethnic, religious, and educational backgrounds; migrants; people with disabilities and LGBTI+ people.

Compensation Packages and Benefits

A generous compensation package, according to EU standards;

Transitional allowance at the end of the term to prevent any conflicts of interests with regard to the candidate’s prospective employment after leaving public office.

With this compensation package, paid by taxpayers money, we only expect the candidate to defend people's interests above all.

To find out more and apply contact your national government as they will be responsible for nominating the candidates.