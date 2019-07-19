Who should the EU hire?
In preparation for the complicated process of hiring 27 new EU Commissioners, Corporate Europe Observatory joined forces with organisations defending women’s rights, democracy, public health and the environment, to outline the ideal profile of Commissioner candidates.
With the selection of Ursula von der Leyen as new President of the European Commission now behind us, EU Institutions are gearing up for the complicated process of hiring 27 new EU Commissioners.
Each EU Member State nominates a candidate to the Commission, who will then need to be vetted by the European Parliament. Those that followed this process in 2014 will surely remember the many problems that can appear during this recruitment – from Commissioners with severe conflicts of interest with the industry they are meant to regulate, to sexism.
To ensure we don’t see a repetition of this situation, Corporate Europe Observatory has joined forces with organisations defending women’s rights, democracy, public health and the environment, to outline and suggest the ideal profile of EU Commissioner candidates.
We also wrote directly to the EU Heads of State ahead of the May 2019 Sibiu Summitt. EU citizens now count on their governments to deliver a list of candidates that is gender balanced, conflict of interest free and who will put public interest first.
Job ad: European Commissioners
Primary Location: Brussels, Belgium
Job Function: European Commissioner
Mission of the role
The people of Europe are looking for European Commissioners for the 2019-2024 term to take strategic leadership in putting people at the center of EU policy-making and to champion a just transition towards a sustainable economy and society for all.
Every day, people across Europe struggle with growing poverty and inequality, deteriorating access to healthcare and worrying levels of youth unemployment. Urgent problems go unsolved – the climate crisis, air pollution killing hundreds of thousands of residents, refugees and migrants fleeing war treated inhumanely, to name a few. Causes the EU once championed, such as gender equality and guaranteeing civil rights and labour rights, have stagnated.
Many people in the EU feel frustrated, and have lost trust in the capacity of the EU institutions to respond to their aspirations, fueling Euroscepticism across the continent. The rise of nationalism and xenophobia across Europe is a worrying sign and a severe threat to the EU’s fundamental values, to our health and well-being, to our future, and to the European project itself.
As European Commissioner, you will have a unique opportunity to restore trust in the EU, provide a better life for all of us, and prosperity for future generations and the planet.
Role and Responsibilities
You will serve people in the EU and beyond, by developing and implementing public interest- driven policies and positively contributing to a vision of Europe that:
- Puts public interest first
- Achieves the 2030 agenda for sustainable development
- Respects the universal values of freedom, equality, democracy, the rule of law and human rights
- Delivers a strong social pillar in Europe
- Delivers decent, sustainable jobs for all
- Ensures the freedom of expression, association and assembly, including free media across Europe
- Takes urgent climate action to limit warming to 1.5°C and phases out fossil fuels quickly, showing global leadership
- Promotes just and sustainable transition to a 100% renewable energy supply, which is clean, affordable and supports community ownership and does not lead to energy poverty
- Promotes sustainable and healthy food systems, more environmental and nature protection, increased food sovereignty and regional farmers’ markets
- Ensures fair taxation
- Pursues a sustainable trade agenda that is designed to advance well-being and the public interest, instead of cost and burden reduction for companies, and that end existing VIP rights for investors
- Supports legally binding European and international human rights obligations for its businesses that operate overseas, including push for a UN Treaty on Business and Human Rights
- Puts human rights at the centre of the response to migration
- Contributes to a people-centred and gender-sensitive EU budget
- Develops a needs-driven and responsible research and innovation policy
- Ensures a high level of protection of human health and well-being in all EU policies
- Ensures Europe cracks down on corruption both within and outside Europe and promotes greater transparency in member state and EU policy-making
- Ensures meaningful public participation in EU policy-making processes
- Ensures the corporate and the financial sector deliver for people and planet, not for profit
Essential Requirements
Candidates are expected prioritise the interests of people over those of economic and financial actors; by, among other things, limiting meetings with corporate lobbyists and ensuring that those meetings that take place are transparent.
Only candidates without conflicts of interest will be considered for this role. Such conflicts of interest can arise from candidates’ - or their spouses, partners or family members - financial investments or professional roles. Cases of this nature can not only impair the ability of these commissioners to act with impartiality, but they also taint the image of the EU institutions.
Additional Information
The EU is now striving to be an equal opportunities employer hence we particularly welcome applications from women; people of different ethnic, religious, and educational backgrounds; migrants; people with disabilities and LGBTI+ people.
Compensation Packages and Benefits
- A generous compensation package, according to EU standards;
- Transitional allowance at the end of the term to prevent any conflicts of interests with regard to the candidate’s prospective employment after leaving public office.
With this compensation package, paid by taxpayers money, we only expect the candidate to defend people's interests above all.
To find out more and apply contact your national government as they will be responsible for nominating the candidates.