Public debate “Whose Green Deal?”

17 March 2020 at 6.30 pm

Press Club, Rue Froissart 95, 1000 Bruxelles

To avert climate breakdown, the vast majority of gas, oil and coal reserves need to stay in the ground. The European Parliament has followed local and national parliaments in declaring a state of climate emergency. The European Commission has responded by tabling a European Green Deal, which should deliver the necessary transformation to transform our societies and bring the era of fossil fuels to an end.

In this context, Friends of the Earth Europe, Corporate Europe Observatory, Greenpeace and Food and Water Europe are hosting a public debate on the conflicts of interests in the European Green Deal.

Join us to explore how to ensure EU policies do not benefit the industries that are the primary cause of climate breakdown, while penalising communities who bear little responsibility.

The event will be held on Tuesday 17 March 2020 at the Press Club in Brussels from 6.30 to 8.30 pm.

CHAIRED by Jennifer Baker, EU correspondent, The Guardian

SPEAKERS:

A representative from the European Commission (to be confirmed)

Wes Himes, Society of European Affairs Professionals, president

A youth climate striker (to be confirmed)

Jagoda Munic, director, Friends of the Earth Europe

The audience will include members of the European Parliament, civil society organisations and media.

This event is organized by the Fossil Free Politics campaign. It will be followed by a drink

Thank you for confirming attendance at: lala@corporateeurope.org (with “Whose Green Deal” in the subject line)