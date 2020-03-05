EU Watchdog Radio: Episode 2

The EU Green Deal is the alpha and omega of the new European Commission under president Ursula von der Leyen, that promises to EU citizens for it to be an ambitious package of new policies to steer various economical sectors into a more sustainable and climate friendly direction. But TTIP 2.0 could have heavy impacts on how Europe protects it’s citizens against for example toxic pesticides, GMO’s and other unsustainable practices.

Both CEO and Counter Balance raise awareness on the importance of good governance in the European Union, by researching issues like lobbying of large and powerful industries, corporate capture of decision making, corruption, fraud, human rights violations in areas like agro-business, biotech & chemical companies, the financial sector & public investment banks, trade, energy&climate, scientific research and much more…

You can find us on iTunes, Spotify & Buzzsprout. Stay tuned for more independent and in-depth information that concerns every EU-citizen!