Here are some hints to help you navigate the labyrinth:

Company #1:

When environmental standards on a coal-fired power plant were tightened in the North of Germany, Swedish company V _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ l sued Germany for €1.4 billion in compensation. Out of fear of the mega payout, the government relaxed the standards. (Need an extra hint? Find it here in page 22.)

Company #2:

UK oil company R _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ r is suing Italy for up to $350 million in damages - because the country banned new oil and gas drilling near its coast. A decision is expected this year. (Need an extra hint? Find it here.)

Company #3:

When France debated a law to end fossil fuel extraction, Canadian company V _ _ _ _ _ _ _ n threatened to sue and the law got watered down. (Need an extra hint? Find it here in page 35.)

Company #4:

German coal giant U _ _ _ _ r is threatening to sue the Netherlands over its post-2030 ban on burning coal for electricity, potentially claiming up to €1 billion. (Need an extra hint? Find it here.)

Company #5:

Remarkably, the German coal giant is majority-owned by Finnish state-owned company

F _ _ _ _ m. So the Finish state might sue the Netherlands for doing what it also wants to do: phase-out coal. (Need an extra hint? Find it here.)

Company #6:

Australian company A _ _ a E _ _ _ _ y claims $1.8 billion in compensation from Sweden - because it banned uranium mining over environmental & health concerns. (Need an extra hint? Find it here.)