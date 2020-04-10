EU Watchdog Radio: Episode 4

Laura Ulman from Greenpeace, Olivier Hoedeman and Margarida Silva from CEO, Xavier Sol from Counter Balance, and Tove Maria Ryding from Eurodad, all highlight a different aspect of the unprecedented crisis that we are facing - and they all seem to agree: the crisis shows very clearly that the neoliberal political model is bankrupt.

Almost 40 years ago, US president Ronald Reagan kickstarted the neoliberal doctrine with slogans like: "Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem." Now, an invisible virus is forcing even the most hard-core neoliberals to admit that many solutions to our collective problems will come from governments.

Every crisis also brings opportunities to learn and do things differently. But how to react to this crisis in order to make societies more resilient, sustainable and fair? Will the current powerful economical players, like Big Oil & Gas, let themselves be pushed aside? And while governments are throwing hundreds of billions, some politicians are very fast in claiming that in times of economic downturn we have no time or budget for environmental or climate policies, and that austerity measures should come back into play when the crisis is over.

Both CEO and Counter Balance raise awareness on the importance of good governance in the European Union, by researching issues like lobbying of large and powerful industries, corporate capture of decision making, corruption, fraud, human rights violations in areas like agro-business, biotech & chemical companies, the financial sector & public investment banks, trade, energy & climate, scientific research and much more…

