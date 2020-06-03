Unkept promises on flucytosine

While a generic version of flucytosine has been approved, generic pharmaceutical company Mylan obtained the license in 2016 and, according to MSF, “promptly doubled the price”. The generic price of flucytosine is approximately US$120 for a week-long course, and while be significantly lower than the previous on-patent price, MSF points out that flucytosine is still “unaffordable and unavailable to most people in need” and has urged the company to “prioritize its registration more broadly in low- and middle-income countries".

Thus one of the activities of IMI’s CHEM21 project was to design a new, “more environmentally friendly” production method that would “drastically decrease” the manufacturing costs of flucytosine, explicitly stating that this would “make the medicine more affordable for the many people with HIV / AIDS who live in low income countries”.

In theory this is a valuable endeavour, all the more so given that the new production process also produces less pharmaceutical waste. The key participants in the project were the University of Durham, which originally developed and patented the new process (and received €152.5053 from the EU under CHEM21), and pharmaceutical company and EFPIA member Sanofi.

Sanofi contracted out French group MEPI (Maison Européenne des Procédés Innovants) to develop a commercial-scale version of the process to produce the drug, which was successfully achieved by early 2017 (the proven production rate was 1kg per day but the authors stated that their approach could easily be upscaled by a factor 30 to 50).

Pierre Meulien, the Executive Director of IMI, said: “This is an excellent example of how through IMI, universities and pharmaceutical companies can work together to deliver a promising discovery that addresses an unmet medical need, and then rapidly progress it to a larger scale.”

Except the “rapid progress” seems to have slowed to a halt after the project ended. Neither Sanofi nor any company seem to have started manufacturing flucytosine with this new method. According to sources familiar with the project, Sanofi is now controlling the intellectual property (IP) for the upscaled manufacturing process and is likely to have entered into an IP transfer agreement with Durham about the original process. Sanofi did not respond to our repeated questions to clarify this (nor to new questions sent before the publication of this case study) and Durham refused to comment on this point, citing confidentiality issues.

The University told us that “Durham owns some of the IP arising out of the project, which we have patented but not yet licensed. We are active in looking for ways to ensure this technology is used. We have been in discussion with a number of potential licensees in a number of sectors. [Durham also told CEO in February 2020 that to their knowledge the pharmaceutical company Mylan, the main manufacturer of the drug today, was not among these]. We are interested in using this technology for both commercial and social responsibility purposes (for example in low and middle income countries).”

Two years later, a Sanofi factsheet merely notes that a technology transfer “would be proposed” to the South African company Inicio/Pelchem, which specialises in fluor-based compounds thanks to abundant local resources (Fluor gas is a precursor to flucytosine in this process). Yet we could not find any evidence that discussions between these two companies even started (neither of the two companies replied to our questions).