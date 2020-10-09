FNSEA, France’s agribusiness war machine in the name of farmers’ defence

Opposing the European Green Deal in Brussels

FNSEA’s position on the Farm to Fork and Biodiversity Strategies has been hostile from the start.

Already clear in its March 2020 submission to the public consultation, this is reinforced in FNSEA's letters to French Commission officials such as Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton, and Catherine Geslain-Lanéelle, then-Deputy Director of the EU Agriculture Commissioner's cabinet. SidenoteCatherine Geslain-Lanéelle is the former Director-General of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) (2006-2013), and was the EU candidate for the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO). She was previously the Director-General of the French Ministry of Agriculture and Food. She has now left Wojciechowski’s cabinet and become Director of Veterinary and Plant Health Questions, Food and Forestry in the Council’s General Secretariat’s DG LIFE (Agriculture, Fisheries, Social Affairs, Health).

FNSEA used very strong language, opposing engaging farming “on the path to degrowth, with uncertain environmental benefits”. It asked for spanners to be put in the wheels, calling for impact assessments on farmers’ revenues for each measure “that could be seen as a constraint or a norm”, opposing quantitative pesticides and fertilisers reduction targets as these would be “disconnected from any scientific approach”, and that existing toxic pesticides are only replaced “once an alternative is available”.

They did not utter a word on the need for CAP subsidies to be spent on supporting farmers towards more environmentally friendly practices. FNSEA opposes any hard, binding environmental measure at the EU level that would be tied to CAP subsidies, hoping it can sufficiently influence France’s own Strategic Plan SidenoteUnder the proposed new CAP, each member state is expected to draft a Strategic Plan to tailor the CAP’s implementation to its own context, the latest step in this policy’s renationalisation. to its wishes.

For this, it can try to use its various lobbying and political allies in Brussels. It finds common ground with Copa-Cogeca and many of its other members, but FNSEA also belongs to dozens of specialised EU lobby associations through its own internal specialised associations – there is more or less one for each different agricultural product in Brussels – and most oppose the Farm to Fork Strategy (see for instance the position of UECBV, the EU lobby of livestock and meat industries).

Other structures, such as the European Landowners Organisation, think-tanks such as Farm Europe, and lobby consultancies can all help by providing insights, lobbying services, and access to decision-makers.

FNSEA’s interests in Brussels of course count on the support of France’s Permanent Representation and the French Agriculture Minister at Council meetings. The French Government's current position may also, nevertheless, be influenced by voters generally very supportive of the Green Deal, with an eye on the 2022 presidential elections.

In the European Parliament, FNSEA’s interests have lost a bit of weight in the current legislature because of the relative demise of their traditional ally, right-wing party Les Républicains (LR), member of the European People’s Party. With only one MEP left in the Agriculture Committee, LR has been replaced by Macron’s more centrist party La République en Marche (Renew group) and the extreme-right party Rassemblement National, the latter usually considered too extreme by the others to have much influence in the committee, now dominated by German and Italian MEPs.

But the EPP itself remains an ally: as we write, MEP Norbert Lins, the EPP chair of Agriculture Committee, is echoing the position of the agribusiness industry by calling the Vice-President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, to do an impact assessment of the Farm to Fork strategy, taking into account the impact the strategy might have on farmers’ income and agricultural production levels in the EU, a tweet “liked” by Copa-Cogeca, Euroseeds (the seeds lobby), the European Landowners Organisation, a BASF lobbyist, a sugar industry lobbyist, one of Farm Europe’s directors...

Despite its opposition to a green CAP reform, the union is well aware that climate change is a reality for farmers, with more and more droughts, late frosts, and extreme weather events, and it has recently adopted a new strategy to “turn the climate challenge into an opportunity for agriculture”.

Their plan, however, is entirely voluntary.

It include reaching carbon “neutrality” by 2050 by cutting CO 2 emissions, increasing carbon sinks, and using 100 per cent carbon-free energy sources, which positions their members to benefit from public subsidies planned for the ecological transition at the national and EU levels.