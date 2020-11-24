The world’s largest asset manager BlackRock is notorious for its investments in fossil fuels and deforestation. Still, the European Commission ignored conflicts of interest when it awarded the company a bid to prepare the re-shaping of EU banking rules to meet the climate challenge. On top of this, BlackRock is a major shareholder in companies that have the most at stake: big European banks.

BlackRock is one of the outstanding proponents of soft regulation on climate change. Along with dozens of other big financial institutions, it has fought key elements of the EU’s agenda on sustainable finance. Still, it is allowed to do consultancy work that will lay the ground for the EU institutions’ green banking regulations.

The report “The BlackRock Model”, published by CEO and the Change Finance coalition, explains the pitfalls of picking the wrong advisor. Letting financial corporations set the agenda for how to make finance sustainable is a recipe for disaster.