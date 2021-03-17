Ditching gas could see EU face hundreds of billions in compensation claims

Europe’s Energy Commissioner, Kadri Simson, proposes ending EU funding for fossil gas infrastructure. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has done likewise. If true, this is good news for the climate. But if the EU wants to meet its commitment of limiting temperature rise to 1.5oc, it needs to decommission existing gas infrastructure in addition to stopping new projects. However, the gas industry has a powerful tool to stop this happening: the climate-wrecking Energy Charter Treaty (ECT).

The ECT allows companies to sue governments for billions when they act to keep fossil fuels in the ground. For example, German coal giant RWE is suing the Netherlands for banning the burning of coal for electricity from 2030, demanding €1.4 billion in ‘compensation’. British company Rockhopper is suing Italy over a ban on new oil and gas drilling near the country’s coast, claiming €225 million for lost future profits from a controversial oil platform.

Such ECT claims over stranded gas assets could make any move away from gas exorbitantly expensive – so expensive it may not happen. According to research by InvestigateEurope, current gas infrastructure in the EU, UK and Switzerland protected by the ECT is valued at €324 billion. It would also cover any new pipelines or power plants, which certain governments want the EU to keep supporting. As long as governments remain inside the treaty, moving beyond gas is unlikely, but one million people have already signed a petition calling on the EU and member states to pull out of the ECT – and a growing number of climate scientists and Parliamentarians support that call.