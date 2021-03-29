Participation of Advocate General Pitruzzella in event co-hosted by pharmaceutical industry lobby

CEO and The Good Lobby have written to Mr Koen Lenaerts (President of the Court of Justice of the European Union) to express concern about the fact that ECJ Advocate General Giovanni Pitruzzella participated in an event on vaccine patents co-hosted by a pharmaceutical industry lobby group. The event - an online roundtable on March 22 2021 - was hosted by the Aspen Institute Italy in cooperation with Farmindustria 3 , the Italian pharmaceutical sector lobby group.