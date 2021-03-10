Targeting the European Commission: The 7 Lobbying Techniques of Big Tobacco

Big Tobacco has been influencing policy to its advantage for decades—postponing, protesting, promoting untruths, playing the victim and pushing new technologies—in order to disrupt tobacco control policies. The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) is the best global tool to combat tobacco industry interference, providing clear guidelines to protect public health policies and reduce tobacco-related deaths.

A new report analyzes key contacts between the European Commission (EC) and the tobacco industry to better understand why the EC has struggled to implement a consistent policy around industry meetings. Download the report to read about the seven identified tactics Big Tobacco uses to lobby the EC.

Read the Full Report

Learn more: Join a webinar about this report and the importance of the FCTC in the EU on March 24