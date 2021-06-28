Exposed: Big business lobbies in secret for new legal privileges in the EU

Analysing dozens of consultation contributions and documents obtained through freedom of information requests, the report reveals how banks like German Commerzbank, lobby groups like the Association of Large French Companies and corporate lawyers are lobbying for a new legal regime that would enable industry to bypass national courts when settling disputes with EU member states. Big business' key demand is a new EU court for corporations, as well as substantive rights, which could ultimately put governments off regulating in the public interest.

The lobby campaign commenced after the 2018 "Achmea ruling" by the Court of Justice of the EU, which put an end to dozens of bilateral investment treaties (BITs) that EU member states had signed with each other. These treaties allowed investors to sue member states before tribunals of three private lawyers when state decisions hampered their investments. The court held that this dispute settlement (known as investor-state dispute settlement or ISDS) was illegal, as it side-lined EU courts.

The ruling sent shock waves through the business community, given the risk it posed to the sizeable profits they had been making out of ISDS as well as the power it had given them to 'chill' regulations they disliked. But corporate lobbyists quickly started lobbying the European Commission to create a new parallel justice system, similar to the old intra-EU BITs, but compatible with EU law. A European Commission proposal is expected for late autumn 2021.

Pia Eberhardt, researcher at Corporate Europe Observatory said: "Big business already enjoys ample rights in the EU and privileged access to policymakers. But corporations are insatiable and now want a parallel EU justice system exclusively accessible to them. The financial risks such a system would create for EU governments could put them off regulating to protect workers, consumers, and the environment. Giving new legal privileges to big business is not compatible with the Green Deal, the EU's flagship policy, nor ambitions to correct unfair and unsustainable aspects of globalisation. This corporate takeover of EU law must be stopped."

