Public and Parliaments kept in the dark on EU role in global COVID patent struggle

Still, the Council’s Press Office confirmed to Corporate Europe Observatory that such a discussion did indeed take place. And judging by the notes in a leaked document from a German ministry, it took as much attention at the meeting as any of the points on the official agenda (which covered WTO reform, trade policy review, EU-US trade relations). These notes make it clear that at the meeting, Commissioner Dombrovskis sought support for the sceptical line followed so far. The emphasis of the EU was to be on rolling back export restrictions on vaccines, cooperation with the current vaccine manufacturers, and on the use of existing flexibilities built into the TRIPS agreement, whilst the value of waiving intellectual property rights was to be denied, ie there was to be no change of direction on lifting patents.

According to the notes “most member states were open to talks, but with different preparedness to actually support a waiver”. France, Hungary, and Spain could all see a temporary suspension work, but there would need to be some guarantees, timewise for instance. Germany, Sweden, The Netherlands, The Czech Republic, Estonia, Ireland, Denmark, and Italy all spoke in favour of concentrating on “the actual challenges”. These challenges are not specified in the document. The only contribution from Greece – according to the notes – was a call for a better communications strategy.

France, Spain, Romania, Luxemburg, and Italy all spoke in favour of a package of initiatives not specified in the notes. This could refer to a proposal the European Commission announced the day before the meeting, a proposal that is set to be tabled at the negotiations in the WTO. The proposal is to have three main elements: measures against export restrictions, expansion of production through pledges made by current vaccine owners, and finally suggestions to make the most of existing flexibility in the TRIPS agreement. This proposal is viewed by health activists as ineffective, and more seriously, an attempt to disrupt the negotiations on the waiver.

At the end of the meeting, the chair concluded on this point, that the EU would be “open to discuss the waiver, but a balance would have to be found between the different relevant aspects”.

Not a word in public documents

There is certainly a lot that can be debated following that exchange. But clearly the Council saw no reason why that should happen. While the public version of the conclusions from the meeting elaborate in some detail the decisions and considerations on all other topics, not a single word was given to the public, or European parliamentarians, on the crucial topic of the patent waiver discussions.

Corporate Europe Observatory asked the Council Press Office whether the position of the EU at international negotiations on the COVID strategy should not be reflected in the agenda and in the conclusions. They said the discussion was “rather general” and “not very deep”, and that the position agreed should not be considered the “final word”. While it may be the case that at a later stage the position will be changed, the EU’s stance at the upcoming TRIPS Council meeting in the aftermath of a surprising change in the US position, is no small matter to withhold.

In this case, the Council kept the public in the dark about the discussions. Should there be a discrepancy between what member states’ ministers say in public, and what their governments say in the Council, secrecy helps avoid any unpleasant scenes. And as for the public, there would be no way for the media or public interest groups to speak out against flaws in the line taken by a government or the EU, if it is accepted that everything is discussed behind closed doors. And then there are parliaments: with no transparency, the Italian Parliament will not be bothered by the gulf between what a majority decides in chambers and what the Italian Government does at the EU level. Secrecy means avoiding democratic accountability, which is clearly unacceptable.

Favour not returned

And then there is the European Parliament. While the Council’s Trade Policy Committee has been keen on following the European Parliament’s every step on this matter – through detailed reports discussed between member state representatives – the favour is not returned: MEPs are to be kept in the dark about the EU approach to negotiations, which they are supposed to be a party to.

The Council’s TRIPS waiver secrecy is a stark reminder of the need for sweeping reform of how EU governments take their decisions. Governments might find the secretive ‘black box’ approach convenient (see box), but from a democratic viewpoint it’s scandalous. EU citizens deserve transparency and democratic accountability; the eyes of many around the world are currently on the EU and the position it will take on availability of COVID-19 treatments and vaccines. The avoidance of transparency on the discussions around this issue appear self-serving at best, and inexcusable in the middle of still-raging pandemic.

Take action: the ‘Right to Cure' campaign has launched a European Citizens' Initiative calling upon the EU to "make anti-pandemic vaccines and treatments a global public good, freely accessible to everyone". The campaign is collecting one million signatures in EU member states, encouraging the European Commission to implement this crucial demand. Sign the initiative here: https://noprofitonpandemic.eu/