Hijacking the Recovery Through Hydrogen

The outsized role for hydrogen and renewable gases is thanks to a concerted lobbying effort from the fossil fuel industry, who see it as a lifeline for their business models, as well as one of their main products: fossil gas.

The investigation - a collaboration between Fossil Free Politics and the European Network of Corporate Observatories (ENCO) - found the fossil fuel industry enjoyed a prolific number of lobby meetings with ministers and senior government officials, was involved in high-profile events with key decision makers and was even invited to draft - and now implement - national recovery plans.

Italy is spending more on hydrogen and renewable gases than much-needed intensive care units, while the Spanish government is spending 50% more on hydrogen and renewable gases than on its national health system.

Not only is the EU handing public money to an industry notorious for trying to block and delay climate action, but the over-emphasis on hydrogen could lock Europe into decades more of fossil fuels.

The report also marks the launch of the ENCO ‘Recovery Watch’ project, investigating how big business is influencing recovery plans at national and EU level and is seeking to capture the recovery funds for corporate interests.