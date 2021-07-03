Revealed: EU Glyphosate assessment was based on flawed science

Several civil society organizations from the successful European Citizen Initiative (ECI) "Stop Glyphosate" (2) are calling on the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) to take into account these new findings in the new authorization procedure of glyphosate, which are very worrying from an environmental and health point of view (3).

Genotoxicity studies indicate the risk of cancer and reproductive damage posed by a chemical. Public authorities that were involved in the previous European authorization procedure – namely the German Health Authority BfR and EFSA – wrongfully accepted these industry studies as key evidence of the absence of glyphosate genotoxicity. EFSA used this flawed science as a basis to contradict the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC)'s 2015 conclusion that glyphosate does in fact "probably cause cancer".

The current approval of glyphosate on the EU market is expiring on 15 December 2022. A first screening of industry's 2020 new glyphosate application dossier shows that 38 of the 53 genotoxicity studies on "pure" glyphosate submitted in the previous assessment have been submitted once more to the EU authorities by Bayer Agriculture BV, on behalf of the Glyphosate Renewal Group. .

Angeliki Lyssimachou, Environmental Scientist at the Health and Environment Alliance (HEAL) said: "This new scientific analysis shows yet again that the European Union's claim to having the most rigorous pesticide authorization procedure in the world has to be taken with a heavy grain of salt. The authorization procedure in place is evidently not rigorous enough to detect errors in the execution of the regulatory studies that are blindly considered the gold standard. Yet these were at the heart of the 2017 EU-market approval of glyphosate, and they have now been submitted again in an effort to water down scientific evidence that glyphosate may cause cancer and is a danger to human health."

Helmut Burtscher, Biochemist at GLOBAL 2000 said: "If you subtract from the 53 genotoxicity studies, those studies that are not reliable and those studies that are of minor importance for the assessment of genotoxicity in humans, then nothing remains. Nothing, except the question on what basis the EU authorities have claimed that glyphosate is 'not genotoxic'. Did they have a crystal ball?"

Peter Clausing, Toxicologist at Pesticide Action Network Germany (PAN Germany) said: "A rigorous authorization procedure is a necessary, but not a sufficient condition to protect the health of the people and the environment. In 2017 the authorities of the European Union violated their own rules to ensure an outcome that pleased the chemical industry. Not much is achieved, if rules and recommendations are on paper, but not applied."

Nina Holland, Researcher at Corporate Europe Observatory said: "The last re-approval process of glyphosate caused huge controversies, as Monsanto was shown to be undermining the science regarding the harmful effects of glyphosate. This new scientific review puts once more a finger on a sore spot: that national regulators and EU authorities alike do not seem to pay close scrutiny when looking at the quality of industry's own studies. This is shocking as it is their job to protect people's health and the environment, not serve the interests of the pesticide industry."

Eoin Dubsky, Campaigner at SumOfUs said: "People are sick of glyphosate, and we're sick of being lied to. That's why SumOfUs members funded this important analysis, and why we'll keep campaigning until this herbicide is banned. How could EFSA give glyphosate a thumbs-up based on such shoddy scientific studies, when IARC warned that it's genotoxic, and probably cancer-causing too?"

