New Covid medicines: EU about to repeat mistakes from vaccines strategy

On 6 May 2021, the Commission launched its Strategy on COVID-19 Therapeutics as a complement to its June 2020 vaccines strategy, calling it a "reinforced and strategic approach" to the development, manufacturing, and procurement of safe and effective COVID-19 therapeutics at EU-level.

In the run up to the World Trade Organisation summit in early December, negotiations over a waiver of patents on COVID-19 medical products are entering a crucial stage. Without a patent waiver and technology transfer the world's poorest people will be priced out. Unfortunately the EU's policies for getting these medicines on the market – the Therapeutics Strategy – does not offer any credible solution.

Olivier Hoedeman, Researcher at Corporate Europe Observatory said: "While the COVID pandemic is still raging all over the world, the EU has betrayed the global south, where most people still do not have access to vaccines nearly one year after rich countries started vaccinating their citizens. The TRIPS waiver on patents, so far blocked by the EU, remains badly needed for scaling up production of vaccines and to get the world out of this pandemic."

"The TRIPS waiver being discussed early December at the WTO ministerial meeting is also crucial for ensuring that the new COVID medicines now entering the market are affordable and thus accessible for everyone. In the first months of the pandemic European politicians promised that the vaccines would become "a global common good''. We no longer hear this, because they know just how hollow this promise was."

"Unfortunately the EU seems to be obsessed by protecting the commercial interests and market positions of Big Pharma, advocating charity instead of forcing pharmaceutical companies to share their technology and know-how - largely publicly financed - and allowing generic producers to make the new covid therapeutics more affordable and available for the world's poorest."

ENDS

Notes to the editor: