COVID treatment - People's health vs private profits

We discuss with Olivier how the EU approached the negotiations with the pharmaceutical companies, what we can get from the documents CEO requested access to, and what was the TRIPS waiver agreed with the World Trade Organisation.

Bruno, on the other hand, addressed some of the concepts around vaccines. What are patents and do all vaccines have them? Are there examples with Big Pharma where the story is different? Are all vaccines developed in the private sector, and how are new molecules are developed?

WHO WE ARE

This podcast is produced by CEO and Counter Balance. Both NGOs raise awareness on the importance of good governance in the EU by researching issues like lobbying of large and powerful industries, corporate capture of decision making, corruption, fraud, human rights violations in areas like Big Tech, agro-business, biotech & chemical companies, the financial sector & public investment banks, trade, energy & climate, scientific research and much more…

