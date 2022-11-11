COP27: just Kick Big Polluters Out

This is episode 39 of EU Watchdog Radio and in this episode we have a surprise-host: Pascoe Sabido, researcher and campaigner at CEO! Pascoe talks to Aderonke Ige, humanitarian lawyer and activist at Corporate Accountability and Public Participation for Africa (CAPPA).

They spill the beans on everything going on at the climate talks, from a protest at the Coca-Cola stand, to the 636 fossil fuel lobbyists present and the campaign Kick Big Polluters Out. Tune in! And if you support the campaign, sign the petition at kickbigpollutersout.org

WHO WE ARE

This podcast is produced by CEO and Counter Balance. Both NGOs raise awareness on the importance of good governance in the EU by researching issues like lobbying of large and powerful industries, corporate capture of decision making, corruption, fraud, human rights violations in areas like Big Tech, agro-business, biotech & chemical companies, the financial sector & public investment banks, trade, energy & climate, scientific research and much more…

