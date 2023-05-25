Big Toxics industry is now Brussels’ top lobby spender

And with several European Commission proposals on chemicals and pesticides postponed or kicked into the long grass, Conservative MEPs demanding a regulatory moratorium, and EU leaders such as President Macron and Prime Minister De Croo recently demanding a ‘green regulatory break’, it seems clear that the Big Toxics lobby agenda is being heard at the very top levels of EU decision-making.

Some of the main findings (according to most recent self-declared lobby figures) include that:

There are 7 Big Toxic lobbies in the top 50 highest-spenders on EU lobbying: 4 companies (Bayer, ExxonMobil Petroleum & Chemical, Dow Europe, and BASF) and 3 trade associations (CEFIC, the German chemicals industry lobby Verband der Chemischen Industrie, and Plastics Europe). Between them they declare spending €33.5 million in the most recent year on lobbying the EU institutions, more than either Big Tech or Big Energy players in the top 50.

These 7 Big Toxics have declared lobby spending of around €293 million in total over the past 10 years. They have also enjoyed 495 European Parliament access passes and 249 meetings (since December 2014) with the highest levels of the European Commission.

Of the 50 highest-spending lobbyists in today’s register, 21 are actively promoting a corporate-friendly agenda on chemicals policy, including the 7 Big Toxics listed above, 12 lobby consultancies, and 2 wider industry lobby groups.

Vicky Cann, researcher and campaigner at Corporate Europe Observatory said:

“We are facing climate and toxic pollution crises which need urgent tackling; now is not the time for a ‘green regulatory break’.

"Lobbying by Big Toxics has already delayed the much-needed reform of the REACH regulation on chemicals and derailed vital proposals on pesticides reduction and to prevent exports of banned chemicals.

"And we can see that lobby sharks are circling around the proposal to restrict thousands of ‘forever chemicals’ (PFAS).

“The chemicals sector has deep pockets and can and must be held to account for the toxics legacy in our bodies, soils, air, and waters. We need a lobby firewall to protect the regulatory process from Big Toxics’ influence and agenda.”

