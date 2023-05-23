Transatlantic alliance of 130+ EU and US decision makers call to end fossil fuel influence at UN climate talks
In a letter addressed to the UN secretary general, the European Commission President and the President of the United States, 133 MEPs, senators and representatives express their “profound concern that current rules governing the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) permit private sector polluters to exert undue influence on UNFCCC processes.”
The letter also calls for specific measures to end the influence of the fossil fuel industry, asking for “immediate steps to limit the influence of polluting industries, particularly major fossil fuel industry players whose business strategies lie at clear odds with the central goals of the Paris Agreement, at gatherings of the UNFCCC.”
At least 636 fossil fuel lobbyists registered to attend last year’s COP—an increase of more than 25% over the previous year. The United Arab Emirates have appointed Sultan Al Jaber, head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, as President-designate of COP-28.
The letter comes ahead of a preparatory meeting for COP 28, which will take place in Bonn between June 5-15 (officially known as SB58). Campaigners have been pushing for its inclusion on the agenda but it has so far been left off.
Signatories of the letter include Members of the European Parliament from the five political parties, including vice-presidents. From the US Congress it includes senators such as Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.