The EU Single Market at 30: How corporate complaints are blocking progressive change

Through a series of case studies, the report shows how corporations have managed to obstruct social housing measures, progressive healthcare reforms, protection from harmful substances as well as bans on short-distance flights. The case studies cover countries like France, Estonia, the Netherlands, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Portugal and Spain.

In almost all cases, corporate interests were either able to push for further deregulation, or stop, delay or weaken progressive legislation that harms their profits.

Companies, lobbyists and industry associations use three enforcement mechanisms to get the Commission to investigate national legislation for potential breaches of EU law. The result? The delaying, weakening or blocking of the much-needed social and ecological transition in Europe.

The report shows that:

The Commission receives on average about 400 corporate complaints about alleged violations of Single Market law each year.

Corporate interests trigger the European Commission into initiating investigations, which can evolve into infringement procedures, which deal with potential breaches of Single Market legislation. The Commission not only welcomes, but sometimes even solicits these complaints.

These complaint mechanisms offer a very powerful toolset for companies and industry associations hoping to prevent the introduction of unwanted national-level legislation, or to roll back existing laws.

These industry complaints are often part of a broader lobbying strategy and add to the pressure on national governments to withdraw legislative proposals.

The cases presented in the report are only the tip of the iceberg and a severe lack of transparency makes it impossible to assess the full scale of the problem: how many complaints have resulted in Commission investigations and the weakening or withdrawal of environmental or social protection measures?

Olivier Hoedeman, Corporate Europe Observatory’s researcher says:

"We need an overhaul of Single Market governance to safeguard the national and local measures required for Europe's urgent ecological and social transition. But instead of protecting the democratic space of public authorities, the EU is going in the opposite direction.”

“Under the slogan of “completing the Single Market”, the Commission and corporate lobbyists insist on further strengthening enforcement mechanisms that could create major new obstacles for Europe’s social-ecological transformation."

Moritz Neujeffski, researcher and co-author of the report, says:

"The Commission has increasingly been shifting investigations of corporate complaints into an informal, even less transparent sphere. In this way, the public stays in the dark about how climate or social protection initiatives may get scrapped due to market concerns. To enable a democratic process and an open debate around a new approach, the Commission must start proactively informing the public about corporate complaints and ongoing Commission investigations. Improved transparency is crucial for enabling public scrutiny and creating accountability about the Commission’s use of its powers in this field."

