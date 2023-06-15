UN Climate treaty participants required to disclose industry ties

Additional quotes from UNFCCC constituencies and Kick Big Polluters Out members:

“Last year TotalEnergies’ head lobbyists entered COP27 anonymously because the French oil and gas giant paid an NGO to get him in. That will no longer be possible thanks to the new measures proposed by the UN secretariat, and it’s an important first step. But if we want to wrestle these talks back from the crushing influence of the fossil fuel industry, we need to go much, much further.” Pascoe Sabido, Corporate Europe Observatory

“The climate crisis wasn’t born out of thin air. There are people profiting off the destruction of the earth and death of Black and Brown communities. The fossil fuel industry is directly responsible and shouldn’t be allowed to anonymously influence climate negotiation outcomes. The decision to require participants to disclose ties is a step in the right direction.” Alexia, Start:Empowerment, member of YOUNGO & WGC

"Let's be clear. Corporations are not in the UNFCCC to innocently 'contribute' but to bend the process towards their interests because their goal is profit. It is absurd trying to justify their massive involvement with the principle of inclusivity which is not meant for the powerful ones, but rather for the marginalized groups that have no access to the privilege spaces of international decision making. Despite the immense power of the Big Polluters of the world, the time of their impunity will see its end. A legitimate COP is a fossil fuel free COP. There is no climate justice without human rights." Gadir Lavadenz, Global Campaign to Demand Climate Justice

“There is no place for fossil fuel lobbyists in the international climate negotiations. Foxes have no place in the henhouse. This important step to increase transparency is a milestone that moves us closer to kicking Big Polluters out of this process.” Sara Shaw, Friends of the Earth International