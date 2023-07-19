Oil-linked group's EU influencing exposed

Last week Desmog published a powerful analysis of the Consumer Choice Center (CCC). While the CCC says it “represents consumers in over 100 countries across the globe”, it promotes a libertarian agenda far more in tune with corporate interests than those of consumers and citizens bearing the brunt of the climate and toxics crises.

Desmog explored CCC's influencing to oppose EU plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035, and its critique of targets to increase organic farming and reduce chemical pesticides and fertiliser use. Desmog argued that CCC campaigns have also "seemingly sought to turn public opinion against net zero pollution reduction targets".

According to the article, CCC lists over 60 staff members and says that it has previously been funded by the energy, chemical, and airlines industries, although it does not publish its current sources of finance. Corporate Europe Observatory has also been highly critical of CCC's stance on many issues.