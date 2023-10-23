Fossil fuel lobbyists undermining energy crisis measures across Europe

Case studies from Italy, Spain, the Czech Republic, the UK and at the EU level in Brussels has revealed that the oil and gas companies profiting from the energy crisis have lobbied to weaken and delay windfall taxes, scupper protections for households struggling to pay, and even get clearance for new drilling.

The research comes as the calls for a firewall between the fossil fuel industry and climate and energy policymaking become louder. MEPs across 4 political parties today launched a new pledge for fossil free politics in Europe, with the aim of gathering more signatures towards the elections, and over 100 civil society organisations and trades unions published a declaration calling for the same. This comes after 100,000 signed a petition to kick the fossil fuel industry out of politics.

Thanks to the ongoing pressure from civil society organisations, on 24 October, the European Parliament Petitions Committee announced it would hold a public hearing into fossil fuel companies' undue influence in the EU's energy crisis response. The public hearing will take place in the first months of 2024.