Blood on the Green Deal

There seems to be a widespread consensus on the need to secure Europe's supply of critical minerals for the climate transition through financial support and favourable regulations. This has given a new aura of respectability to the mining industry, which is intrinsically dirty and generates massive greenhouse gases.

This report shows that other players still - whose activities and objectives have little to do with the EU’s climate goals or are in direct contradiction with these goals - have very opportunistically taken advantage of the CRMA debate. This is particularly true of the aerospace and defence industry.