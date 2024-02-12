Step out: time to ban Amazon lobbyists from the European Parliament

Stay always informed
Interested in our articles? Get the latest information and analysis straight to your email. Sign up for our newsletter.
Trade unions and civil society back MEPs' call to ban Amazon lobbyists from European Parliament. This is big news and Bram Vranken explains how we got here.
Amazon is a frequent visitor to the EU Parliament. In January alone, it had nine meetings with MEPs. But when it refused to appear before the Employment Committee on a hearing on crucial issues concerning working conditions within its warehouses, it made MEPs from all party groups extremelly angry, and rightly so.
On 5 February, MEPs on the European Parliament’s Employment Committee sent an official letter to Roberta Metsola, the European Parliament President, urging the withdrawal of lobbying badges from the tech giant’s representatives, effectively barring them from the Parliament's corridors. This week, more than 30 civil society groups and trade unions wrote to her backing up the MEPs' demand. It's time to ban Amazon lobbyists from the European Parliament.
In this episode, Joana Louçã talks to CEO's campaigner and researcher Bram Vranken about this case.
WHO WE ARE
This podcast is produced by CEO and Counter Balance. Both NGOs raise awareness on the importance of good governance in the EU by researching issues like lobbying of large and powerful industries, corporate capture of decision making, corruption, fraud, human rights violations in areas like Big Tech, agro-business, biotech & chemical companies, the financial sector & public investment banks, trade, energy & climate, scientific research and much more…
You can find us wherever you listen to your podcasts. Stay tuned for more independent and in-depth information that concerns every EU citizen!