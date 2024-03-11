Trojan horses: how European startups teamed up with Big Tech to gut the AI Act

In December 2023, after 36 hours of difficult behind-closed-doors negotiations, the European Parliament and the member states reached a final deal on the AI Act. But while the details of that deal remained murky for weeks to follow, it quickly became clear that the developers of the most advanced AI systems –that is, the Big Tech companies – had scored a major victory.

These systems known as general-purpose AI – for example ChatGPT – can be used for a wide range of purposes. The systems are often complex and behave in ways that can surprise even their developers. General-purpose AI is trained on societal data and if the data carry structural biases – from racism to ableism and more – these risks are baked into the systems. Because of these risks, the European Parliament moved in June 2023 to impose certain obligations on companies developing these systems.

From that moment, Big Tech began a large-scale lobbying offensive targeting the European Commission and EU member states. Chief executives of Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft all shuttled to Europe to meet policy-makers at the highest level, including Commission members and heads of state. Google’s Chief Executive Officer, Sundar Pichai even managed to meet three commissioners in just one day. These companies were so present, that they drowned out other voices from academia or civil society. In 2023, 78 percent of meetings on AI of high-level commission officials were with corporate interests.

It was however the lobbying by respectively, French startup Mistral AI, and the German startup Aleph Alpha, which tipped the scales. As documented by lobby watchdogs Observatoire des Multinationales, and LobbyControl, these companies had privileged access to the highest levels of decision-making, leveraging the two member states France and Germany to dilute any requirements on developers of general-purpose AI under the pretense of “creating European champions”.

"In its final form, the AI Act is perfectly manageable for us", Arthur Mensch, co-founder and director of Mistral AI, said in a recent interview with Le Monde. Meanwhile Aleph Alpha boss Jonas Andrulis was even more direct: "The current version of the AI Act is fine. A lot of work led to significant improvements on the finish line."