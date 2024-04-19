Report on EU pesticides export ban: what could be the consequences?

The EU has been stalling, and even backtracking and export ban on pesticides forbidden in the EU, by adopting the arguments put forward by the industry in a public consultation launched in 2023. A coalition of civil society, including CEO, has produced a new report on the potential impacts of the export ban proposal. Such an export ban will not lead to significant job loss. It will have a strong and positive impact on people’s health and the environment in importing countries, It will remove toxic residues in imported food and create a level playing field for EU farmers. The coalition urges EU policymakers to act without further delay.

The EU has prohibited pesticides harming health and the environment from its territory. However, it keeps producing and exporting them. This is damaging health and the environment in other countries, especially for Farmers and rural areas. This double standard by the EU poses a threat to people’s health and ecosystems in importing countries. After expressing its intention to ban the export of these pesticides in 2020, the EU has been stalling, and even backtracking, by adopting the arguments put forward by the industry in a public consultation launched in 2023. The last and only argument for this double standard the EU has been hiding behind is that an export ban could harm the EU Economy and create a massive job loss for pesticide producers. This report shows otherwise, read it here!