We won, EU withdraws from Energy Charter Treaty!

Withdrawal from the ECT should be just the first step towards tackling climate change and ecosystem breakdown. Soon after it, a firewall between the dirty energy lobbyists and political decision-making should follow!
In a milestone win for civil society, the EU will withdraw from the climate-wrecking Energy Charter Treaty (or ECT). The ECT was designed in the 1990s to favour industry’s interests, and was a powerful weapon to obstruct the kind of phaseout of fossil fuels needed to avoid catastrophic climate change. It should never have existed in the first place.
In this episode of EU Watchdog Radio, Joana Louçã talks to Pia Eberhardt, former campaigner and researcher at CEO, and Lucía Bárcena, Project Coordinator at the Transnational Institute, or TNI, to celebrate the decision of the EU to finally leave the Energy Charter Treaty.
WHO WE ARE
This podcast is produced by CEO and Counter Balance. Both NGOs raise awareness on the importance of good governance in the EU by researching issues like lobbying of large and powerful industries, corporate capture of decision making, corruption, fraud, human rights violations in areas like Big Tech, agro-business, biotech & chemical companies, the financial sector & public investment banks, trade, energy & climate, scientific research and much more…
