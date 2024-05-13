The Alliance Attacking Freedom - New research exposes US far-right influence ahead of EU Elections

Stay always informed
In less than a month, European citizens will vote in the EU Elections. In this context, the rise of the far-right across Europe has come hand-in-hand with increased stigmatisation, harassment, and violence against women and LGBTQIA+ people. During the last European Parliament legislature, this translated into measures such as the establishment of LGBTQI+ free zones in countries like Poland and severe deterioration of the right to abortion in some EU member states.
"The Alliance Attacking Freedom", new research from Corporate Europe Observatory researcher and campaigner Kenneth Haar, unveils the link between ultraconservative US foundations and right-wing forces across Europe.
In the crosshairs outstands the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a Christian right-wing organisation that, during the years, has worked tirelessly to establish a Transatlantic conservative network to roll back Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) and LGBTQI+ rights. Its main method is to work through courts by providing support to claimants or defendants, but the ADF is much more than that. It lobbies parliaments and international institutions, it builds networks of its own, and it assists in creating far right coalitions in Europe.
Highlights from the research include:
Kenneth Haar, researcher and campaigner with Corporate Europe Observatory, said:
“The Alliance Defending Freedom's escalated spending in Europe mirrors a wider US right-wing project to influence European politics. They have been successful in many ways, so it is time to ask how we can fight back and diminish their impact.
Over time, the ADF has forged close ties with far-right and conservative groups in Europe and the European Parliament. This collaboration reflects their strategic approach to advancing their agenda at the European level.
They may not win all political battles they are involved in, but they play a long game, and it is becoming easier for groups such as the ADF to access millions of dollars from US conservative foundations. Looking at how much those foundations are currently increasing their spending is really worrying, including from a European perspective.
The upcoming European Elections hold significant sway. Should the conservatives and the far right form a majority, there will be a bigger opening for ultra-conservative groups to influence European politics. That, in turn, would give the ADF and, with it, the Trump camp more fertile ground for their ideas. Safeguarding against such outcomes is imperative.”
