DEADLY EXPORTS

According to the Centre for Pesticide Suicide Prevention, from the University of Edinburgh “evidence from countries that have implemented bans on HHPs [Highly Hazardous Pesticides], including Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, shows that lives can be saved with no adverse impact on agriculture. […] Most pesticides used in LMIC [Low and Middle Income Countries] are imported, including from the EU. This includes pesticides banned for use within the EU.” The hazardous products exported to third countries will clearly harm the health of agricultural producers, as they have done for decades. Historically, this damage has been done all over the world. Now some EU farmers are protected from this by law, while pesticide companies plan to continue doing harm elsewhere.

The other argument raised in a position paper published last November, by Croplife Africa Middle-East (CLAME - the regional branch of the pesticide lobby), is that an export ban would “negatively affect smallholder farmers in the Africa Middle East region, by reducing their toolbox of solutions, limiting options to combat pests and diseases, and to manage resistance, which will negatively impact food security, trade, and their livelihoods.” This claim is reiterated by Croplife Europe, which says that “some of these substances are registered and used in third countries for other important societal reasons, like vector control, other than crop protection.”

The argument that these pesticides support food production and the interest of farmers outside Europe is not based on science nor on practical experiences. More than 700 scientists called in 2022 for the reduction of pesticide use both in and outside the EU: “the heavy use of pesticides in agriculture is strongly linked to declines in insects, birds, biodiversity in terrestrial and aquatic systems and detrimental impacts on global public health. For that reason, the global reduction of pesticides use was one of the key negotiation points during the UN Biodiversity Summit (COP15) in Montréal.”According to them the political argument in favour of the delay and/or watering down of the EU pesticides regulation relies on questionable ‘food security’ and ‘resilience’ concerns. The scientists stated that “the undelayed realisation of the Farm to Fork and Biodiversity Strategies’ pesticides reduction objectives remains of utmost importance to stop and reverse the decline of biodiversity.”

This scientific analysis, confirmed at COP15, is in stark contrast with statements of EU exporting pesticide companies, who claim that non-EU countries need the banned pesticides for food production and security. The “Potsdam Statement”, signed a few months earlier by over 600 scientists from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and others, stressed the need to take demand-side actions in order to future-proof the EU’s food system, mitigating pressures on global biodiversity and sustaining the foundation for long-term food security.

Many studies have shown that sufficient food production is perfectly possible without the use of synthetic pesticides. This approach is all the more important when considering long term sustainability. A global rise in organic agricultural practices illustrates that farming with less or without any pesticides is feasible. Studies such as ‘Agriculture at a Crossroads’ by the International Assessment of Agricultural Knowledge, Science and Technology for Development (IAASTD), have indicated that agroecology is capable of delivering sufficient yields to feed the entire world population and to ensure that everyone is adequately nourished.

The public consultation on the export ban also saw support from social movements and academics from countries in the Global South where banned pesticides are imported. The Division of Environmental Health at the University of Cape Town in South Africa, for instance, in its response to the public consultation stated that it “is critical that the EU supports legislation prohibiting the production and export of EU-banned chemicals.” Their submission demystifies the industry argument: “Firstly, there is no research which directly links the need to use banned pesticides to promote food security in a country. The lack of food security is often more of an access issue than a production issue. Furthermore, there are less toxic alternatives available for agricultural production, particularly in light of increased pest resistance to many of the EU-banned pesticides, for example.”

In many third countries the use of toxic pesticides is often linked to a capital intensive, monoculture and export-oriented agriculture -such as banana, lime or pineapple production in Latin-America, soy and maize production for animal feed, or grape production for South-African wine. In other words, this kind of agriculture is often wasteful and is not essential to feed the local population. Resistance in those countries to the import of EU-banned chemicals and pesticides is also increasing. For instance, the Agrotoxin People's Tribunal from South Africa, wrote in its submission that there are extensively documented “health impacts of agrotoxins on women farm-workers and farm dwellers, including cancers and respiratory problems, as well as the human rights injustices on farms. These include lack of training, protective gear, washing and ablution stations and access to medical care and workers compensation.”

Moreover, Women on Farms Project, a South African NGO, indicates that the problem has only increased.“There has been a significant surge in the utilisation of pesticides in South Africa in recent years, mainly due to the expansion of agricultural areas and the intensification of cropping systems (OECD-FAO, 2016). It is a matter of great concern that many of the Current Use Pesticides (CUPs) presently being used in South Africa are already banned in the EU.” The organisation called on the EU to stop the export of all harmful chemicals in order “to ensure a healthy and sustainable environment for all people in all countries.”

Industry Argument 4: An EU export ban would not be compatible with international trade rules set by the WTO

In July 2023 CEFIC argued that an EU export ban “faces a significant risk of violating” free trade rules set by the World Trade Organisation (WTO). The requirement to adhere to free trade rules is often used by industry to oppose new social or environmental legislation by any country or region. As happened with the Commission's plan to ban residues of pesticides banned in Europe in food imports, the lobbyists have pulled out the WTO card again.

But in fact, an EU-wide prohibition on the export of banned pesticides and other hazardous chemicals (as well as bans atnational level) is compatible with WTO rules. This is shown in the legal opinion written by Andrea Hamann, Professor of Public Law of the University of Strasbourg, France, commissioned by PublicEye and Corporate Europe Observatory. Hamann argues that an export ban would qualify under the general exceptions granted by the WTO if members wish to ban the export of a certain product.

These exceptions are: protection of public morals; protection of human, animal or plant life or health, conservation of exhaustible natural resources. All of these exceptions, it is argued, apply in the case of an EU export ban of chemicals banned in the EU.

Professor Hamann, in her presentation of the legal opinion at an event held by the Belgian presidency, Tomorrow's Chemical Policy, asserted that “WTO law leaves sufficient margin for the EU to effectively adopt an export ban on chemicals already prohibited in the EU.” She concluded that “one cannot but wonder under what legal standard interpreted in good faith it could be upheld that the right of importing countries to import chemicals causing severe harm to humans and the environment must supersede the right of a WTO Member to regulate its exports in order to stop itself – and only itself – from contributing to causing the very same harm in third countries that it is actively preventing from occurring on its own territory.”

Industry Argument 5: A global approach is better than an export ban - a reformed Rotterdam Convention

Chemical companies and their lobby groups have tried to divert attention away from an EU ban towards doing something at international level. CEFIC argued that “global issues should be tackled with global solutions: given the global nature of trade, only global initiatives like the better implementation of the Rotterdam Convention can tackle the issue. This will help to ensure adequate regulation while providing a level playing field.” The Rotterdam Convention is an international treaty agreeing shared responsibilities regarding the import and export of hazardous chemicals.

Federchimica, the Italian Chemical Industry Federation suggests that “among the measures that could be used to increase globally the protection of human health and the environment and to apply uniform measures in all EU countries, the possibility of modifying the Rotterdam Convention (improving it) is not mentioned in the Commission’s document. In our opinion this could instead be a valid alternative to the mere revision of the PIC regulation.” However, this appeal to a “global solution” is merely a lobby tactic aiming to distract attention from an EU export ban.

These are classic lobby arguments trying to prevent the EU from actually taking responsibility by proposing stringent legal measures. The Rotterdam Convention would seriously benefit from improvement, but that is not what the pesticide corporations are aiming for here. They are rather looking to delay and derail, shifting the attention to another decision making forum (the Rotterdam Convention). A forum that has, coincidentally, often proven ineffective in achieving its objectives.

The Rotterdam Convention does not limit or prevent the export of toxic products, its object is merely to codify international obligations to exchange information about chemicals. It is thus clearly not the right tool for any export ban. This Convention has not delivered sufficient protection for people around the globe, as industry and some countries have successfully blocked the listing of hazardous chemicals and pesticides under it, thus enabling the continuation of this deadly trade. The 2017 ‘Report of the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to food’ (A/HRC/34/48) on pesticides and human rights’ clearly references the failures of the Convention, namely “its consensus-based decision-making process, allowing one country to obstruct the listing of hazardous pesticides.” The rapporteur further affirms that “States have also delayed listing of hazardous pesticides under the Stockholm Convention, and they have the ability to accept or reject a global “ban” through opt-in and opt-out provisions.” The report observes that “the pesticide industry’s efforts to influence policymakers and regulators have obstructed reforms and paralysed global pesticide restrictions globally.” The author also states that “companies often contest scientific evidence of the hazards related to their products, with some even standing accused of deliberately manufacturing evidence to infuse scientific uncertainty and delay restrictions.”