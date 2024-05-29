How did political groups in the EP vote on pesticide reduction?

The EU's ambitious promise to cut down on pesticides was derailed by a toxic combination of pesticide lobby groups and right-wing political groups in election mode. This means the EU has failed to respond to the demand by over 1 million citizens for the EU to drastically reduce pesticide use and to support farmers in this transition.

Ahead of the EU elections, PAN Europe, Friends of the Earth Europe, and Corporate Europe Observatory present a set of voting score cards by EU political group on the pesticide reduction proposal. These score cards allows the public to see in a glance which groups defended for instance the health of farmers, their right to independent advice on pesticides, citizens' right to clean water - and those who didn't.