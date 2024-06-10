The Alliance Attacking Freedom

Stay always informed
During the last EU legislature, the rise of far-right forces has come hand in hand with the stigmatisation, harassment, and violence against women and LGBTQI+ people. Find out more about the North American ultra conservative groups behind it in this podcast hosted by Marcella Via.
In this episode, Corporate Europe Observatory researcher and campaigner Kenneth Haar unveils the link between ultraconservative US foundations and right-wing forces across Europe.
In the crosshairs outstands the Alliance Defending Freedom - a Christian right-wing organisation that, during the years, has worked hard to establish a transatlantic conservative network to roll back Sexual Reproductive Health Rights and LGBTQI+ rights.
WHO WE ARE
This podcast is produced by CEO and Counter Balance. Both NGOs raise awareness on the importance of good governance in the EU by researching issues like lobbying of large and powerful industries, corporate capture of decision making, corruption, fraud, human rights violations in areas like Big Tech, agro-business, biotech & chemical companies, the financial sector & public investment banks, trade, energy & climate, scientific research and much more…
