The Alliance Attacking Freedom

During the current and almost over EU legislature, the rise of far-right forces has come hand in hand with the stigmatisation, harassment, and violence against women and LGBTQI+ people.

In this episode, Corporate Europe Observatory researcher and campaigner Kenneth Haar unveils the link between ultraconservative US foundations and right-wing forces across Europe.

In the crosshairs outstands the Alliance Defending Freedom - a Christian right-wing organisation that, during the years, has worked hard to establish a transatlantic conservative network to roll back Sexual Reproductive Health Rights and LGBTQI+ rights.