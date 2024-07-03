Draghi's report lacks transparency and risks capture by big business

A spectre is haunting Europe — the spectre of waning competitiveness. Everyone in Brussels is talking about it.

And from everything we’ve heard so far, the next European Commission will put competitiveness at the top of its political agenda.

Mario Draghi’s report on the future of European competitiveness, due out in June, is therefore likely to have a huge impact on the next Commission’s mandate and the future of the EU.

As European civil society organisations, we have grave concerns about this report and expressed these last week in an open letter to Mario Draghi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Industry driven?

The lack of transparency and access in the drawing up of this report is deeply troubling.

Draghi has been meeting with industry representatives such as the European Round Table for Industry and BusinessEurope. And though one meeting with trade unions did take place, many civil society groups have not been consulted.

Furthermore, government officials from member states have complained about a lack of access. A report of this importance, however, must be developed on a much more transparent and accessible basis if it is to be perceived as legitimate and supported by European society at large.