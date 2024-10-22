Scandal Exposed: Targeted Undermining of the Farm to Fork Strategy by US PR Firms

In our view, these kinds of toxic covert PR campaigns contribute to a political climate where environmental and climate activists are increasingly being repressed, which threatens basic civil rights. These specific campaigns to undermine the EU Green Deal are not only violating democratic values and intoxicating the public debate with ‘fact-free politics’ and fake news, but above all, bring great damage to the health of your electorate and the future of their children.

Finally, influencing the scientific debate has been instrumental in this ‘torpedo the Farm to Fork campaign’. Several scientific studies on the Green Deal have been paid for and instrumentalised by commercial actors in the food-agri industry. Three years ago, internal lobby documents from the agro-business lobby Copa-Cogeca leaked revealed a coordinated attack by industrial agri-food lobbies on the EU’s F2F ambitions. The lobbying strategy succeeded in creating an echo chamber of anti-F2F messages using partial findings from a series of academic ‘impact studies’, many of which were funded by the industry itself.

Both Copa-Cogeca and CropLife, the pesticide manufacturers' interest group, paid for such studies at the Wageningen University & Research (WUR). In early October, Sjoukje Heimovaara, chair of the Board of Governors at WUR, criticised the fact that WUR researchers collaborated in the PR activities of CropLife. “That should not have happened, because it creates at least the appearance of a conflict of interest,” she commented to a Dutch TV programme.

All the examples exposed and mentioned above, clearly point in the direction of manipulation of science and the political and societal debate by agrochemical companies.

