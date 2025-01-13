Joint letter – Ursula von der Leyen: Protect people, nature, and democracy in EU regulations

In an open letter launched January 13th, almost 270 civil society organisations, trade unions, consumer groups, farmers organisations, civil rights groups and environmental organisations representing millions of citizens, call on European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen to shun deregulation and prioritise the protection of people, nature, and democracy in its decision-making processes. This warning comes ahead of the announcement of the EU ‘Competitiveness Compass, which is supposed to guide the EU's efforts in enhancing its ‘economic competitiveness’.