The EU’s lobby league table

Corporate lobbying pays off

These huge sums for EU lobbying by the top declaring corporate interests are clearly paying off, considering the accelerating pro-business agenda of the second von der Leyen Commission. Almost a year to the day since many dirty industries presented their policy demands in person to President Ursula von der Leyen via the Antwerp Declaration, this week (26 February) she will return to Antwerp to tell industry how she will deliver on its agenda. The so-called Clean Industrial Deal looks set to deliver corporate welfare and false climate solutions, while ignoring the imperative to tackle environmental pollution and deliver on social justice. Meanwhile relentless corporate lobbying has already secured the Competitiveness Compass, a sweeping deregulation agenda which puts so-called ‘corporate competitiveness’ as the Commission's overarching goal. In reality this will be a bonfire of regulations made at the expense of democracy and social and environmental protections.

It is ironic that in recent months some media and the political right have been totally preoccupied with the non-story of €15 million received by green NGOs from the EU’s LIFE funding programme – which covers all sorts of civil society activities – while under their noses, the biggest corporate lobbies have spent at least €343 million a year on EU lobbying, including a €41 million increase just in the past year. Sidenote Neither Corporate Europe Observatory nor LobbyControl receive EU funding. Indeed, as detailed in our briefing, we consider that a number of corporate interests may well be under-reporting their lobby declarations. While these sums and activities are not directly comparable, it is extremely concerning that the EU institutions are so responsive to industry lobby demands, while at the same time many politicians are seeking to restrict civil society space and engagement in Brussels and across Europe. This should give all reasonable decision-makers serious pause for thought.

As LobbyControl pointed out in its EU Lobby Report 2024 corporate lobbyists use numerous persuasion techniques ranging from face-to-face meetings and commissioned studies, to covert influencing through front groups and micro-targeted advertising. They recruit former politicians with valuable contacts via the ‘revolving door’. Their vast resources and nuanced strategies raise concerns about the EU institutions’ ability to resist undue influence. That's why the EU institutions need to rethink their lobby rules.

Time to tackle regulatory capture

It's clear that EU decision-making faces a real risk of regulatory capture, and there are next to no effective protections in place. This analysis reinforces the case for lobby firewalls to protect public decision-making. The EU institutions are already committed to protect its decision-making from tobacco lobby influence but this is very imperfectly implemented. Meanwhile the rationale to extend such a lobby firewall approach to protect action on the climate and environmental pollution crises is compelling. As a first step the Commission should stop providing privileged access to industry lobbies and ensure that civil society and community voices are heard loud and clear.